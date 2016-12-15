Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman agree that Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor's antics are just a tactic to drum up interest in order to land a big payday. (1:43)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. took a few shots at UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor through social media Wednesday night, as their feud continues to simmer with no actual fight in sight.

Mayweather posted an Instagram video of McGregor tapping out to Nate Diaz from their March fight at UFC 196. The retired pound-for-pound boxing king offered $10,000 to the best caption posted about the video.

The video ends with a screenshot of "49-0 vs. Connor [sic] the Notorious Quitter."

Later Wednesday night, Mayweather took to Instagram Live to ridicule McGregor more, calling him "Conor McTapout" and conducting a faux interview with a man who mocked McGregor's Irish heritage.