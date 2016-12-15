Anthony Joshua says his April fight with Wladimir Klitschko can be the start of his legendary career. (1:43)

Anthony Joshua admits his next opponent Wladimir Klitschko has been an inspiration to him in boxing.

The heavyweights meet for Joshua's IBF world title and the vacant WBA belt at Wembley Stadium in London on April 29 and had the first official press event for the unification fight on Wednesday.

Unlike other recent press conferences involving Britons David Haye and Tony Bellew, and Dereck Chisora and Dillian Whyte, it was all very respectful when the pair came face-to-face at the venue where they will fight next year.

Joshua, 27, and Ukrainian Klitschko, 41, also met in the ring following the former's three round destruction of American Eric Molina in Manchester on Saturday.

And Joshua insists this will be one fight without any trash-talking to drum up publicity.

"I definitely try to take inspiration from Wladimir, not just for his achievements but for the man like he is," said Joshua.

"He's a good man, a great man. I would definitely take inspiration from him outside of boxing, but in the ring you have to be your own man.

"There's a lot of respect between us, which is different these days.

"When I was coming through there was a blueprint to follow like the Klitschkos [Wladimir and Vitali] and Lennox [Lewis].

"As I always say in my fights, may the best man win and destiny has already been written."

It was mutual respect between the pair, who sparred with each other at Klitschko's training camp in Austria a couple years ago.

"I was, I am and I will be very complimentary of Anthony," said Klitschko.

"The first time saw him perform in 2012 [at the Olympics] I felt this man is following in my footsteps. Whatever the outcome of this fight, I truly believe Joshua is an outstanding athlete and it's great that we eventually meet. I know that [Klitschko's former trainer] Emanuel Steward would have been impressed with him.

"Anthony was always very respectful and learning all the time, asking lots of questions [at the sparring session in Austria]. He is still learning and this process will take a long time. He trains with modern technologies and the results are there to see. He's 18-0, 27 and a world champion. How could I not be impressed with that? I call him my little bro but even with my actual bro [Vitali] we are very competitive.

"We are friends but on April 29 there will be no friends in the ring, we will perform to do our best.

"I am obsessed to become a champion again. The [Tyson] Fury defeat was a wake-up call. I remember the words of Emanuel Steward 'your signature fights are going to come up' and this is certainly a signature fight."

Klitschko ruled as world champion for nine and a half years until he lost three world title belts on a surprise points loss to Briton Tyson Fury just over a year ago.

Joshua has knocked out all 18 professional opponents since winning Olympic gold in 2012 and insists now is the fight time for the biggest test of his career.

"I will step up my game mentally for this one," said Joshua.

"When I first turned pro there were questions 'when are you going to fight him or him', but now the time is right.

"I can't really take away anything from Klitschko's fight against Fury because, as he says, he is more focused now.

"I'm going to prepare for a 12 round fight. I've said in the past I'm going to blow him out in two rounds and then I'm there seven rounds later."

Klitschko offered to help revive Joshua's career if he beats him to become a three-time world heavyweight champion.

"If he wins this fight, I will congratulate him," said Klitschko.

"But when I win this fight, I will help you to come back."