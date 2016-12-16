OMAHA, Neb. -- World boxing champion Terence "Bud" Crawford was sentenced to 90 days in jail Thursday along with two years' probation for two misdemeanors in connection with an April disturbance at an Omaha body shop.

His attorney, Matthew Kahler, is appealing the sentence and conviction. Kahler said the boxer posted a $10,000 appeal bond late in the afternoon and was to be released.

Douglas County Judge Marcena Hendrix admonished Crawford, telling him he has acted as if he were above the law "and you are not." Crawford would have to serve about 50 days under state sentencing guidelines.

He was found guilty of disorderly conduct and damage to property for his actions at the body shop where his 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was painted.

"This is his first and only adult conviction of any significance, and for crimes of disorderly conduct and property damage it's an abnormally high sentence," Kahler said. "It's the most significant sentence I've seen from that judge for those charges."

Crawford, who stopped John Molina Jr. in the eighth round Saturday in Omaha to keep his WBO and WBC 140-pound titles, was led away in handcuffs after the hearing. The 29-year-old champion had faced a maximum $500 fine and six months in jail on each charge.

Extreme Custom Fleet & Auto Spa had billed Crawford $2,500 to paint the Monte Carlo. Crawford paid about half up front. He returned to the shop and told owner Michael Nelson that he wasn't happy with the work and that the job took too long to complete. Nelson told Crawford he wouldn't release the vehicle to him until the $1,350 balance was paid.

Nelson told police Crawford went into the shop area and lowered the Monte Carlo from a hydraulic lift. Crawford and the people with him tied a rope to the car and took it away. The incident was captured on a surveillance video.

Police said the lift was stuck in the "on" position and was so hot it melted the hydraulic reservoir and burned out the pump. Damage was estimated at more than $3,000.