Junior welterweight contender Antonio Orozco fainted Thursday morning, was taken to the hospital as a precaution and later released, but he has been ruled out of his fight against Fidel Maldonado Jr. on Friday night.

The bout was set to serve as the co-feature on the HBO Latino-televised tripleheader (10 p.m. ET/PT) headlined by a 10-round light heavyweight bout between contenders Vyacheslav Shabranskyy (17-0, 14 KOs) and Sullivan Barrera (17-1, 12 KOs) at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

"Due to dehydration, Antonio was taken to the hospital as a precaution (Thursday) morning," Golden Boy Promotions spokesman Stefan Friedman told ESPN. "He is doing well and we look forward to his returning to action in the near future."

Orozco (25-0, 16 KOs), 29, of San Diego, is the No. 1 contender for unified junior welterweight world champion Terence Crawford, but was going to risk that status against Maldonado (22-3-1, 19 KOs), 25, of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"His blood sugar was a little high at 240," Frank Espinoza, Orozco's manager, told ESPN. "His heart rate was amazing at 39 beats per minute, so he was released and (we were) told to monitor him with fluids."

With Orozco-Maldonado off, the original opening bout of the telecast, a welterweight fight between Eddie Gomez (19-1, 11 KOs), 24, of Bronx, New York, and Rashidi Ellis (16-0, 11 KOs), 23, of Lynn, Massachusetts, has been moved into the slot before the main event.

Moving up the card to become the new televised opener will be the featherweight fight between Santa Ana, California, contender Ronny Rios (26-1, 11 KOs), 26, and Roy "Pitbull" Tapia (12-1-2, 6 KOs), 25, of East Los Angeles. They will meet in a scheduled 10-round bout.