Promising junior lightweight Saul "Neno" Rodriguez signed on Thursday with Mayweather Promotions, Floyd Mayweather's company announced.

Rodriguez, 23, of Riverside, California, was promoted by Top Rank since he turned pro in 2011. But when his contract expired this past summer they could not reach agreement on a new deal and he became a free agent.

"I have worked hard in my career and I have a great team who has helped get me to where I am now," Rodriguez said. "I am developing as a professional fighter, and that comes with making choices to benefit my career. I am excited to join the Mayweather Promotions team because it gives me the opportunity to be under the guidance of the best and take my career to new heights."

Rodriguez (20-0-1, 15 KOs), who fought only once this year, is coming off his two most impressive victories, a first-round knockout of Ivan Najera 13 months ago followed by a seventh-round knockout of Daulis Prescott in May.

"Saul Rodriquez is an exciting prospect, who has already made a name for himself in boxing," Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe said. "We are in a position to help these up-and-coming boxers get on track to make sound moves that will build their careers and challenge them to bring out their best."

Rodriguez's first fight with Mayweather Promotions will take place in early 2017, the company said.

Mayweather Promotions also made official several recent signings, including junior welterweight contender Thomas Dulorme (23-2, 15 KOs), 26, of Puerto Rico, who got knocked out by Terence Crawford for a vacant world title in April 2015.

Others added to the Mayweather Promotions stable include junior lightweight Xavier Martinez (7-0, 4 KOs), featherweight Danny Gonzalez (1-0, 1 KO), junior middleweight Oluwafemi Oyeleye (1-0), lightweight Rolando Romero (1-0, 1 KO), junior lightweight Andres Cortes (4-0, 2 KOs) and welterweight Kenny Robles, who is scheduled to make his professional debut on Jan. 14.