Rising junior featherweight contender Adam Lopez will square off with Danny Roman on Jan. 20 in the main event of the first "ShoBox: The New Generation" card of 2017, Showtime announced on Monday.

The fight will headline a quadrupleheader (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET/PT) at Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Lopez (16-0-1, 8 KOs), of San Antonio, has faced increasingly more difficult opposition in his four previous bouts on the series and now will face Los Angeles' Roman (21-2-1, 7 KOs).

"This will be my toughest fight. It is all about levels and progressing," said Lopez, 26. "Roman is a very good fighter and I'm ready for a tough fight. He's progressed a lot. He's a good puncher, counterpuncher, and works the body. But I'm ready for whatever he brings. A win would be huge (because) it puts me in contention to fight a world champion."

Roman, also 26, has won 13 fights in a row since an eight-round decision loss in 2013.

"I've been extremely active over the last few years and now all the hard work is starting to pay off," Roma said. "This is a tremendous opportunity and the type of fight I've been preparing for. Adam Lopez is a great fighter, and he's highly ranked just like me. We are going to give the fans an exciting fight.

"I can box, I can brawl. I give the fans what they want. I think people are going to be impressed with how I fight. People want to see a fight and I know I'm going to bring it. Boxing fans are going to know who Danny Roman is on Jan. 20."

There are also three scheduled eight-round bouts on the telecast:

Super middleweight Ronald Ellis (13-0-1, 10 KOs), 27, of Lynn, Massachusetts, will face Christopher Brooker (11-2, 5 KOs), 25, of Philadelphia. "I need this to further my career and put me in main event fights," said Ellis, the older brother of rising welterweight Rashidi Ellis. "I've seen Brooker fight a few times. He's a tough guy who comes forward and comes to fight, and that is perfect for me. Brooker will be there for me to hit, and it will give me a great opportunity to showcase my talents." Brooker is looking to rebound from his first defeat, a 10th-round knockout to Ronald Gavril on Oct. 8. "I'm ready and excited to get back in the ring," Brook said. "I can't wait to fight another undefeated fighter on 'ShoBox'. I'm still looking to get to the next level. I was at Ellis' last fight, and I saw an average fighter compared to the guys I've fought. He's solid, throws nice, short punches, but runs out of gas."

Chicago junior welterweight Kenneth Sims Jr. (10-0, 3 KOs), 22, a 2013 U.S. national amateur champion, will take on Wellington Romero (12-0-1, 6 KOs), a 2012 Olympian from the Dominican Republic. "This is the biggest fight of my career," said Sims, who will be boxing in his first scheduled eight-round bout. "I will be prepared for anything that I have to do. I've seen videos of Romero and I know he is a good fighter. I fought world champions in the amateurs so it's not a big deal to fight him. I need to take care of business and get my win on national television. It's as simple as that." Sims was a main sparring partner for Manny Pacquiao when Pacquiao was getting set to fight Floyd Mayweather in their 2015 megafight. He also served as a Mayweather sparring partner when he was preparing for his retirement fight against Andre Berto later in 2015. In the 2012 Olympics, Romero, 25, lost to eventual gold medalist Vasyl Lomachenko. "I'm looking forward to introducing myself to the American public," Romero said. "Sims is a good fighter, but I will always like challenges, and this will be my biggest challenge as a pro."