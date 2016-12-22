With Bermane Stiverne and Alexander Povetkin set to clash this Saturday in Russia, Steve Bunce looks ahead to the heavyweight world in 2017 and the emergence of Joseph Parker. (1:55)

Hughie Fury's representatives have started talks in an attempt to set up a WBO world heavyweight title fight with Joseph Parker.

The younger cousin of former WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has made it onto a shortlist of opponents, alongside fellow Briton David Price and American Jarrell Miller, to become Parker's first challenger.

"Hughie is the mandatory challenger, so I'm confident he will be fighting Parker next," Mick Hennessy, Fury's manager and co-promoter, told ESPN.

"We are talking to Parker's team, and Hughie is in the prime position. That situation has to be exhausted before anyone else can get their foot in the door.

"It's down to negotiating before any purse bids; there's no deadline at the moment. Anything can happen.

"Parker is a big deal in New Zealand and Samoa, but this is a great fight, and heavyweight boxing is on a high in the UK at the moment. It would generate more money over here."

Parker (22-0, 18 KOs), 24, became the first New Zealand-born world heavyweight champion when he earned a majority decision over American Andy Ruiz for the vacant WBO title on Dec. 10.

Fury (20-0, 10 KOs), 22, is the WBO's highest-ranked opponent he could face next, and an April 8 fight date has been mooted.

However, Price (21-3, 18 KOs), 33, who is ranked No. 6 with the WBO, was also being considered; Miller (18-0-1, 16 KOs), 28, and No. 4 with the WBO, is also in the running and has the advantage of greater appeal to a U.S. audience.

Parker, who trains in Las Vegas, and Price had been due to meet on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's IBF world heavyweight title fight on Dec. 10, but Parker instead fought Ruiz on the same date.

The WBO has Fury ranked at No. 2 behind fellow Briton David Haye (28-2, 26 KOs), who turned down the chance to fight Parker next when he signed to fight Tony Bellew in a non-title fight on March 4.

Parker, whose parents are Samoan, has his career guided by Duco Events, which has a co-promotional deal with veteran U.S. promoter Bob Arum. The Samoan government also helped fund the staging of Parker's title win in Auckland, New Zealand.

Duco Events director David Higgins will meet Arum in America to discuss Parker's options in early January. "We are looking at every option," Higgins told Sky Sports.

"When the WBO ordered Parker-Ruiz, it was agreed then that the next fight would be Haye. We're puzzled, but he seems to have done a runner.

"That leaves Fury as the possible mandatory. We are seeking clarification on that situation as well, but if we were to unify, we would chase [Deontay] Wilder. We are basically in the process of weighing up the options, and the pros and cons of each."