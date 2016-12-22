Lightweight world titleholder Robert Easter Jr. will fulfill the dream of most young fighters by having a hometown defense.

Easter will defend his 135-pound belt against Luis Cruz on Feb. 10 at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, Premier Boxing Champions announced on Thursday.

The bout will headline a PBC card on Bounce TV (9 p.m. ET) that will also include another world title bout in the opener as bantamweight titleholder Rau'shee Warren faces off against interim titlist Zhanat Zhakiyanov in a mandatory fight.

"Being able to headline a big fight in my hometown after winning a championship is a dream come true," Easter said. "My first dream was to win the world title, and now I get to defend it in front of my people."

Robert Easter Jr.,right, will defend his 135-pound belt against Luis Cruz on Feb. 10 at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Nick Laham/Golden Boy/Getty Images

The 25-year-old Easter (18-0, 14 KOs) won the belt by split decision in an all-action battle with Richard Commey, who scored an eighth-round knockdown on Sept. 9 in Reading, Pennsylvania. Easter will be making his first title defense.

"I had great fan support at my last fight in Pennsylvania, and I know everybody is even more excited to see me at home," Easter said. "A lot of people felt involved in helping me win that world title, and now we get to have a homecoming celebration. This is going to be big for the city. I can't wait to showcase my skills."

Cruz (22-4-1, 16 KOs), 31, of Puerto Rico, does not have much of a resume, but he is coming off a 10-round split draw with onetime top prospect Ivan Redkach in April. Cruz has lost to the other notable opponents he has faced, including former world title challengers Edner Cherry and Juan Carlos Burgos, as well as contender Jose Felix Jr.

"This is a great opportunity for me, and I'm planning on putting on my best performance," Cruz said. "I am going to fight for my home of Puerto Rico and become another world champion from the island. I know that Easter is a good fighter and he will have the fan support, but I am already training harder than I ever have. This is going to be an exciting fight, but I don't expect it to go the distance."

Warren (14-1, 4 KOs), 29, of Cincinnati, won a 118-pound world title by majority decision against Juan Carlos Payano on June 18 in a rematch of a split decision loss in August 2015.

"I'm ready to get back in the ring," said Warren, a three-time U.S. Olympian. "I'm happy the fight is three days before my birthday, because defending my title for the first time and winning will be the best birthday present. We've been checking out Zhakiyanov. I think it's going to be a good show because he definitely isn't a slouch. I'm just going to enjoy being a champion, defending my title and showing what I'm capable of."

Zhakiyanov (26-1, 18 KOs), 33, of Kazakhstan, the former European bantamweight champion, has not lost since dropping an eight-round decision in his sixth professional fight in 2008. In November 2015, Zhakiyanov won a split decision over Yonfrez Parejo in Monte Carlo to claim the interim belt but has not fought since.

Zhakiyanov has fought in 12 different countries around the world -- Kazakhstan, Monaco, Bulgaria, Australia, Belarus, England, Northern Ireland, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Uzbekistan, Thailand and Russia -- but will be boxing in the United States for the first time when he challenges Warren.

"I'm very happy to be fighting in the U.S. with a chance to become a world champion," Zhakiyanov said. "I want to thank Warren for taking this fight, but it will be a big mistake. I'm coming to win and win impressively. This is going to be my statement that I am one of the best fighters in this division."