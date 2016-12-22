In July, welterweight up-and-comer Sammy Vasquez Jr. and former world titleholder Luis Collazo were due to square off on the undercard of heavyweight titlist Deontay Wilder's defense against Chris Arreola.

However, the fight was scrapped on short notice when Collazo pulled out after suffering a torn calf muscle. Vasquez wound up facing contender Felix Diaz Jr. instead and lost a 10-round decision, his first defeat.

Now Vasquez (21-1, 15 KOs), looking to get back on track, and fellow southpaw Collazo (36-7, 19 KOs), with his calf healed, have had the fight put back together.

They will meet in the 10-round main event of a Premier Boxing Champions tripleheader on Feb. 2 at the Horseshoe Tunica Hotel & Casino in Tunica, Mississippi as Fox Sports 1 kicks off its 2017 slate of PBC fights (8 p.m. ET).

"I'm eager to get back in the ring and give the fans a great fight," Vasquez said. "Fighting a tough veteran like Luis Collazo, who has a lot of heart and experience, is the type of fight I'm looking for. The fans are going to see a good fight between two guys who are hungry to get a victory. I can't wait till the bell rings."

Vasquez, 30, of Monessen, Pennsylvania, who served two tours of duty in Iraq as a member of the National Guard, was closing in on a title shot before the loss to Diaz.

Collazo, Brooklyn, New York, has lost two of his last three fights, but the losses have come against top opponents: Amir Khan in 2014 and in a title shot against Keith Thurman, who stopped him in the seventh round in July 2015. Collazo has not fought since but is excited to get back to work.

"I'm totally stoked about this fight against Sammy Vasquez," Collazo said. "He is a talented fighter and I'm excited to test his abilities and the will that he has to win. This will be a good one."

There are also two other 10-round fights scheduled for the three-hour broadcast:

• Miami, Florida, welterweight Yordenis Ugas (17-3, 8 KOs), 30, a 2008 Olympic bronze medal for Cuba before he defected, will face Levan Ghvamichava (17-2-1, 13 KOs), 31, a native of the Republic of Georgia, who is based in Hayward, California and trained by Virgil Hunter.

• Junior welterweight Ryan "Cowboy" Karl (13-0, 9 KOs), 24, of Houston, will meet Eddie Ramirez (15-0, 10 KOs), 24, a former Chicago Golden Gloves champion, in a battle of prospects.