With Bermane Stiverne and Alexander Povetkin set to clash this Saturday in Russia, Steve Bunce looks ahead to the heavyweight world in 2017 and the emergence of Joseph Parker. (1:55)

How is the heavyweight scene shaping up? (1:55)

Joseph Parker wants to defend his WBO world heavyweight title against a British challenger, and Hughie Fury and David Price are the prime candidates.

The New Zealand boxer's team have been considering who he will face next -- possibly on April 8 -- after he won the vacant WBO belt, getting a majority points decision against American Andy Ruiz, in Auckland on Dec 10.

Former WBA champion David Haye is No. 1 in the WBO rankings, but he has signed to fight Tony Bellew in a non-title fight on March 4 instead.

Representatives for Fury (20-0, 10 KOs), 22, have already opened negotiations in an attempt to secure a bout with Parker (22-0, 18 KOs).

Craig Stanaway, of Duco Events which manages Parker's career, told ESPN: "Our position is simple: we are exploring a number of options including Hughie Fury, Deontay Wilder and Price.

"With Haye now WBO No. 1, we also have a long term eye on him. Our preference is to be fighting British fighters and to do that in New Zealand.

"We are happy to travel, however. Joseph has fought four times outside New Zealand in his 22-fight career. That includes USA twice, Germany and Samoa."

Wilder (37-0, 36 KOs), 31, is scheduled to defend his WBC world heavyweight title against Poland's Andrzej Wawrzyk (33-1, 19 KOs) on Feb. 25 and is unlikely to be ready to fight again six weeks later.

But Wilder's fellow American Jarrell Miller (18-0-1, 16 KOs), 28, has also been included on the shortlist being considered by Parker's team.

Duco Events director David Higgins is due to meet veteran American promoter Bob Arum early next month to discuss who Parker's first opponent will be.

And Fury's co-promoter Mick Hennessy is confident it will be the younger cousin of Tyson Fury, the former WBA-WBO-IBF world heavyweight champion who is currently taking a break from boxing due to mental health problems.

Fury has been ranked at No. 2 by the WBO, Miller at No. 4 and Price (21-3, 18 KOs), 33, at No. 6.