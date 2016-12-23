Ten months removed from a loss in a world title fight and subsequent knee surgery, "Hammerin'" Hank Lundy will return to the ring.

Lundy will square off with John Delperdang in a 12-round lightweight bout on Dec. 30 at the BOOM Fitness Center in Cincinnati, promoter Jimmy Burchfield announced.

On Feb. 27, Lundy (26-6-1, 13 KOs) challenged junior welterweight world champion Terence Crawford but got knocked out in the fifth round at Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Now Lundy, 32, of Philadelphia, is returning to the lightweight division, where he has been more effective.

"I'm ready to make a statement at 135 (pounds)," Lundy said. "I've been chasing a title down there, but had to jump to 140 because no one will fight me at 135. They know I'm a monster there. (In 2017), I will be a world champion at 135, no ifs, ands or buts about it."

Said Burchfield: "Starting Dec. 30 and going into 2017, we will fight at 135 pounds and fight for a world title. Hank deserves it. He hasn't backed down from anybody. [Raymundo] Beltran, [John] Molina, [Richar] Abril, [Thomas] Dulorme, Crawford, [Viktor] Postol -- no one in boxing has done that. We came up to 140 because no legitimate 135-pounder wanted to fight Hank. Now we're back in business."

Lundy said he accepted the fight with Crawford knowing his knee was not 100 percent and that he would eventually need surgery.

"I kid you not, two to three weeks after the surgery, I was up and down the steps walking around," he said. "I still had the staples in my leg when I was in the gym hitting the bag. I was in the gym working and people were like, 'Man, you're crazy!' Even the doctor told me I was crazy. The doctor knows best, but the man upstairs knows what's better. I put it in God's hands. Look at me now. I'm stronger than ever."

Delperdang (10-1, 9 KOs), 24, of Escondido, California, only turned professional in 2015 but will be fighting for the ninth time in 2016 and taking on, by far, his best opponent. He has won four bouts in a row.

"Everyone may say, 'What's Hank doing fighting a guy who's 10-1?' At the end of the day, he's the only guy willing to step up," Lundy said. "I know he'll bring everything into the ring to defeat 'Hammerin' Hank. A win over me puts his name on the radar. I'm hungry and he's hungry, too. We're ready for war."