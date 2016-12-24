Lightweight Felix Verdejo, who is returning from injuries suffered when he crashed his motorbike on Aug. 7 in his native Puerto Rico, will face Oliver Flores in a comeback fight, promoter Top Rank announced Friday.

Verdejo will face Flores in a scheduled 10-round bout that will headline Top Rank's "Solo Boxeo" card on Feb. 3 (UniMas, 11 p.m. ET/PT) at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Verdejo (22-0, 15 KOs), a 2012 Olympian for Puerto Rico and the 2014 ESPN.com prospect of the year, spent five days in the hospital after crashing his dirt bike on a San Juan highway when he lost control as he tried to avoid a bump in the road.

Verdejo, 23, who was wearing an open-face helmet, suffered cuts, bruises and scratches to his forehead, face, arms and legs as well as other parts of his body. He has been training for the past few weeks and said he is excited to return to the ring for what is expected to be his final fight before a mandatory shot at world titleholder Terry Flanagan (32-0, 13 KOs), 27, of England.

Felix Verdejo, the 2014 ESPN.com prospect of the year, hopes to get world titleholder Terry Flanagan next after his Feb. 3 bout against Oliver Flores. Frank Franklin II/AP Photo

"To fight once again at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum is the continuation of a dream for me and also the opportunity to show the world that I'm ready to bring a world title to my island," Verdejo said. "I can't wait for Feb. 3. I want to share my joy with my people, and I also want to send a direct message to the WBO world champion, Terry Flanagan, that I'm not a tuneup fight for anyone."

Ricky Marquez, Verdejo's manager and trainer, said Verdejo will be as good as new despite the accident.

"We return to the island to clear all the doubts about Felix's total recuperation and to show that the inactivity, instead of affecting him, has strengthened him physically and mentally," Marquez said.

Flores (27-2-2, 17 KOs), 25, of Nicaragua, has not fought since Dec. 31, 2015, when he was knocked out in the third round challenging then-junior lightweight world titleholder Takashi Uchiyama in Tokyo.

In the scheduled eight-round co-feature, featherweight prospect Christopher Diaz (19-0, 11 KOs), 22, of Puerto Rico, will take on Efrain Esquivias (17-5-1, 10 KOs), 33, of Carson, California. Esquivias has lost three fights in a row but is very experienced. He sent former junior featherweight world champion Rafael Marquez into retirement with a ninth-round knockout in a 2013 featherweight fight.

"I want to give the people that believe in me a big win," Diaz said. "I want my fans from (hometown) Barranquitas and all the municipalities from the mountain to get to the Roberto Clemente Coliseum on Feb. 3, because I'm in charge of the fireworks in this party."