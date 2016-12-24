Sugar Ray Robinson was not in the mood to show any festive spirit when he met Hans Stretz on Christmas Day in 1950.

It was the American boxer's fifth fight in a month on a European tour and thousands had turned up to see the superstar in Frankfurt, Germany.

But Robinson was homesick, and perhaps a bit bored, for his last tune-up fight before he stepped up to middleweight to challenge world champion Jake LaMotta on the following Valentine's Day.

Stretz, like the previous four victims on his European tour, was a worthwhile exercise to get the American acclimatised to the middleweight division before facing Marciano.

But Robinson was impatient to get it over with so he could sail home on December 27.

Wife Edna Mae, manager George Gainsford, promoter Freddie Sommers and 4 feet 4 inches-tall Jimmy Kapoura, who spoke five languages, arrived in Frankfurt with Robinson early on Christmas Eve for the Christmas night fight.

The world welterweight champion and his entourage arrived on the overnight train from Paris, where he had stopped Frenchman Robert Villemain in the ninth round of a non-title fight two days earlier. Robinson had shown no mercy in front of a crowd of 20,000.

For his fifth fight in under a month of his first European tour, Robinson took on the former German champion Stretz and many Americans were among the crowd of 10,000 at a freezing Messehalle in Frankfurt, which was still being rebuilt after the Second World War.

It was also reportedly the first time a world champion had fought in Germany as heavyweight Max Schmeling never fought in his homeland while title-holder.

Robinson cancelled a public work-out and decided he did not need a training session before fighting Stretz.

"Man, I just got through fighting nine rounds two nights ago," he said.

Many in the crowd on fight night were US Army occupation troops stationed in Germany and some came to greet Robinson as he got off the train on Christmas Eve.

Despite the interest in Robinson, and the financial reward of the trip, Robinson approached Christmas Day in a glum mood.

"I'm just going to stay right here [in the hotel] and think about what they're doing back home," he said. "If anybody had told me a year ago, that I'd be here in Germany..."

But Robinson's fame was growing and the European tour paid well while he waited for the Marciano fight.

The American, originally from Detroit but based in New York, was by now widely regarded as the world's best boxer.

And within 30 seconds of the fight in Germany, Robinson showed his class by flattening Stretz with a left hook. It was the first of seven knockdowns.

Robinson seemed in a hurry to get the job done and repeatedly nailed Stretz with left hooks.

Robinson's speed and combinations dazzled Stretz as it did many an opponent and the power of his punches became too much. Stretz was finally counted out early in the fifth round after Robinson landed a series of rights followed by a finishing left, with the German slumped against the ropes.

It was Robinson's fourth knockout win from five fights in 29 days and the 30-year-old seemed in good form for his next fight -- against Jake LaMotta for the world middleweight title on February 14, 1951.

The win over Stretz came during a 91-fight winning streak, which also saw His Sugarness win the world welterweight title shortly before Christmas in 1946.

Some of those who reported on Robinson's career say his best years were during this period, from becoming world welterweight champion to winning the middleweight crown from LaMotta, and many of those fights were not captured on film.

The fight against Stretz was Robinson's 19th in 1950 -- an astonishing amount when you compare it to how many times today's elite boxers are in action over a 12-month period (mostly two fights, some even once). But Robinson, who arrived in Frankfurt with 53 pieces of luggage and his entourage, needed to box to sustain his lifestyle.

The European tour which ended on Christmas Day 1950 earned Robinson $50,000 -- but he had spent the lot by the time he sailed home.

"I had pocketed nearly $50,000 and I needed every penny," said Robinson in his book Sugar Ray. "My entourage had run up a big bill at the Claridge [Hotel in Paris] and Edna Mae had been shopping."

Robinson returned to Europe the following year, with a bigger entourage and even his pink Cadillac, but the travelling took its toll this time. After a seven-fight tour between May 21 and July 10, Robinson suffered a shock points loss to Briton Randy Turpin in London. Robinson, regained the title in a rematch and would be involved in world title fights for the next decade.

He was 45 when he finally announced his retirement in December 1965 after 202 professional fights, having won the world middleweight title five times.

Robinson, widely regarded as boxing's best ever boxer, suffered from Alzheimer's Disease -- which some have attributed to brain injury sustained from boxing so long -- in his final days and died aged 67 in April 1989.