The New York State Boxing Hall of Fame announced its sixth annual induction class on Monday and it includes two all-time greats, Dick Tiger and Jose Torres, who will be inducted posthumously.

The 15-member class will be honored at the Hall's annual dinner on April 30 at Russo's On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.

"Once again we're honoring New York's finest in our sport," NYSBHOF president Bob Duffy said. "This is all about recognizing great fighters, as well as others involved in boxing, from the state of New York. We're expecting another knockout night."

Inductees include Gaspar "El Indio" Ortega (131-39-6, 69 KOs), who boxed from 1953 to 1965 and got knocked out in the 12th round of a 1961 welterweight world title fight by Emile Griffith; former heavyweight title challenger Renaldo Snipes (39-8-1, 22 KOs), whose career spanned 1978 to 1993 but is best remembered for knocking down then-heavyweight champion Larry Holmes but losing by 11th-round knockout in a 1981 world title fight; former middleweight titlist Doug Dewitt (33-8-5, 19 KOs), who lost to Sumbu Kalambay and Nigel Benn in world title bouts; and "The Bronx Bomber" Alex Ramos (39-10-2, 24 KOs), a 1980s and 1990s middleweight contender whose final fight was his only world title fight, a second-round knockout loss to Jorge Castro in 1994.

Posthumous honorees are former middleweight and light heavyweight world champion Tiger (60-19-3, 27 KOs); former light heavyweight world champion Torres (41-3-1, 29 KOs); late 1800s middleweight world champion "The Nonpareil" Jack Dempsey (51-4-11, 23 KOs), who hailed from Ireland but fought his entire career out of Williamsburg, New York; historian Hank Kaplan; renowned cutman and trainer Al Gavin; referee Arthur Donovan; and columnist Dan Parker.

Non-participants who were elected are agent and historian Don Majeski; legendary matchmaker Ron Katz, who initially worked for Top Rank in the 1980s and now works for Star Boxing; manager Stan Hoffman, who guided Hasim Rahman to the heavyweight championship; and Bobby Bartels, a former New York State Athletic Commission judge and president of boxing charity organization Ring 8.

The 2017 inductees, who will receive a custom-designed belt signifying their induction, were selected by the NYSBHOF nominating committee members Jack Hirsch, Steve Farhood, Bobby Cassidy Jr., Randy Gordon, Henry Hascup, Ron McNair, Angelo Prospero and Neil Terens, all with decades of boxing experience in various capacities.

To be eligible, boxers need to be inactive for at least three years and all inductees must have resided in New York for a significant portion of their boxing careers or during the prime of their career.