Mexico's Rey Vargas and Gavin McDonnell, of England, were ordered this week by the WBC to fight for the organization's vacant junior featherweight world title, and the bout could take place Feb. 18 or Feb. 25 in the United Kingdom, according to the organization.

The 26-year-old Vargas (28-0, 22 KOs) and former European champion McDonnell (16-0-2, 4 KOs), 30, the twin brother of bantamweight world titleholder Jamie McDonnell, will be squaring off for the 122-pound belt left vacant when Japan's Hozumi Hasegawa, who won world titles in three weight classes, announced his retirement two weeks ago.

Vargas was the No. 1 contender to face Hasegawa, but when he retired, Vargas was ordered to face the next leading available contender for the vacant title. That turned out to be McDonnell, who was No. 2 in the WBC's rankings.

Gavin McDonnell will face Rey Vargas for the WBC junior featherweight belt that was vacated by the retirement of Hozumi Hasegawa. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Vargas is coming off a fifth-round knockout of former junior bantamweight world titleholder Alexander Munoz on Sept. 3. McDonnell has won five fights in a row since retaining the British title via split draw with Josh Wale in May 2014.

Also this week, the WBO ordered a purse bid for the super middleweight world title elimination match between former world titleholder Arthur Abraham (45-5, 30 KOs) and Robin Krasniqi (46-4, 17 KOs). The winner of the fight will become the mandatory challenger for world titleholder Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez of Mexico, who easily beat Abraham by shutout decision to win the belt on the Manny Pacquiao-Timothy Bradley Jr. III undercard in April in Las Vegas.

The purse bid is scheduled to take place Jan. 4 in Budapest, Hungary. The minimum bid is $300,000.

Abraham, 36, of Germany, knocked out Tim Robin Lihaug in the eighth round in July in his only fight since the loss to Ramirez. Krasniqi, 29, of Germany, has won three bouts in a row since suffering a ninth-round knockout loss to light heavyweight world titleholder Juergen Braehmer in March 2015.