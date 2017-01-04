Renold Quinlan is hoping to prove the crowd favourite against Chris Eubank Jr., even though their fight on Feb. 4 is in London.

The Australian super-middleweight, who is defending his IBO title, has also predicted a knockout victory over a fighter whose only previous defeat was via a split decision.

"From what I've been told not many people like Eubank and, if that's the case, I hope you all come to witness me knock him out," said Quinlan, 27, of the fight.

"This is going to be an absolute war.

"I know Eubank is tough but my plan is to fight my own fight and take him into deep water. Most of his wins have come by stoppage. I've never been stopped before so he can forget about that.

"I expect to stop him late in the fight. He has never faced anyone like me and he will feel it from my first punch."

Though the fight is also Eubank Jr.'s first at 168lbs, he is considered a significant favourite against the little-known Quinlan; the latter insists he is travelling to the UK in an attempt to challenge himself. Not be a near-defenceless opponent.

"It's a country that loves its boxing and tough fighters and that's what I am," he said.

"After knocking out Daniel Geale and becoming the IBO super middleweight champion, the last thing I wanted to do was take a easy fight. I want the best and nothing else.

"I'm coming over to excite the fans. All of my fights have been like that and I don't intend on changing anything."

The sporting rivalry between Australia and England is one of the longest-running in the world and, like his father Chris Eubank, the promising Eubank Jr. divides opinion.