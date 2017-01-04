Dan Rafael's wish list for 2017

The new year is upon us, so here are things I'd like to see in boxing in 2017:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin. Sept. 16. Las Vegas. No more marinating.

A unification fight between Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez and Naoya Inoue. This could be a special fight.

The return of Floyd Mayweather. Yeah, we miss him.

Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor. Just kidding.

Francisco Vargas in a rematch with either Orlando Salido or Takashi Miura. And if that doesn't materialize, Salido-Miura.

For the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko heavyweight title fight in April to be exciting and memorable. And for the winner to face Deontay Wilder in his next bout.

If Manny Pacquiao is going to continue boxing, for him to face a serious opponent in an interesting fight: Terence Crawford.

For Keith Thurman-Danny Garcia to live up to the considerable hype.

For President Obama to pardon Jack Johnson before leaving office later this month.

For Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions to live up to the initial mission statement of regular big-time fights on free television.

For Top Rank's Bob Arum and Haymon to make real fights between their fighters, not the occasional mismatch. They could start with a featherweight unification fight between the Carl Frampton-Leo Santa Cruz II winner and Oscar Valdez.

For the best to fight the best far more frequently.

Just get it done already: Kell Brook vs. Amir Khan.

For every sanctioning body to take random drug testing as seriously as the WBC and its president, Mauricio Sulaiman.

The continued superb work of the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association and its president, Dr. Margaret Goodman.

The battle of Long Island between light heavyweights Joe Smith and Seanie Monaghan.

Happy retirement for Bernard Hopkins.

Retirement for Roy Jones.

A world title shot for Errol Spence Jr., the best young talent in boxing.

Significant reform in the way the International Boxing Hall of Fame balloting is conducted, including a percentage threshold for inductees to reach, not just that the three highest vote-getting modern fighters are automatically elected.

The spotlight to shine on the cruiserweights, where there is a slew of talented and exciting fighters -- Marco Huck, Oleksandr Usyk, Murat Gassiev, Denis Lebedev, Mairis Briedis, Krzysztof Glowacki and Yunier Dorticos -- who could make a series of outstanding bouts

For the political hacks in New York to get rid of the new insurance law that has killed smaller boxing cards in the state, but does absolutely nothing to address the real issues of improving health and safety for fighters.

Miguel Cotto vs. Timothy Bradley Jr.

More fights at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

For the winner of the James De Gale-Badou Jack super middleweight unification bout to face Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez to further unify the division.

Better judging.

A stronger schedule than HBO had in 2016. And while I'm at it: for HBO to bring back the iconic "World Championship Boxing" theme music and a fresh batch of "Legendary Nights" episodes. It's time.

For Showtime to stay the course it is on, which is putting on one quality match after another, with appearance fights now few and far between.

Success for Ringstar Sports promoter Richard Schaefer in his return to promoting.

Forget about an Andre Ward-Sergey Kovalev rematch. We all know who won their fight (Kovalev). Give me Adonis Stevenson-Kovalev already.

Standardized medical requirements across the nation.

A long punishment for two-time drug cheat Alexander Povetkin.

Good health for Tyson Fury.

The return of "Friday Night Fights."

A fight that matters for Demetrius Andrade, whose tremendous talent is being utterly wasted. A fight against titleholder Jermall Charlo would do the trick.

For the top fighters to perform at least three times a year.

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. the winner of the Dejan Zlaticanin-Mikey Garcia fight.

The continued development of fine up-and-comers Oleksandr Gvozdyk, Jarrett Hurd, David Benavidez and Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller.

For the WBA and its president, Gilberto Mendoza Jr., to follow through on their promise and get down to one titleholder per division. Quickly. Is that too much to ask?

Did I mention Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin? Sept. 16. Las Vegas. No more marinating.

For Fight Freaks everywhere, great fights all year long.

And, as usual, for peace on Earth, but not inside the ring.

Happy New Year.