It is safe to say that records will be broken in the British boxing business in 2017, and not all of them will be welcome.

There are currently 13 men with a British licence with a valid claim to a world title -- and that is not even close to the 21 who held versions of seven different world titles in 2002.

They were mostly anonymous then and they are often anonymous now.

The heavyweight division in Britain will generate over £200 million ($248 million) this year if Tyson Fury returns. The combined revenue from Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko, David Haye vs. Tony Bellew, and their future fights, will create the vast sums. Hughie Fury, who looks likely to fight Joseph Parker for the WBO version, could chip in, too.

James DeGale, the WBC champion at super-middleweight, will try for a partial unification when he meets IBF-title-holder Badou Jack -- the fight was scheduled for 2014 and then Jack was knocked out cold -- in New York on Jan. 14. DeGale also has Callum Smith and George Groves waiting in Britain.

However, there is no mention of the Mexican, Gilberto Ramirez, who is the unbeaten WBO champion with the ability to be invisible. British boxing is so big, forget Ramirez; the Mexican could be bad for business.

The promises continue for Billy Joe Saunders at middleweight, with a WBO defence against Canelo Alvarez as the first fantasy fight of the year to come under scrutiny. News is promised soon.

Canelo's old WBO light-middleweight title fight could be scrapped over by Liam Smith, the former champion, and unbeaten British champion Liam Williams. In my opinion Smith vs. Williams, a great domestic fight, is the type of fantasy fight that British boxing needs. There are dozens of world-class all-British fights that can and should be made in 2017.

The hope that Amir Khan and Kell Brook fight is just that at the moment. Khan sensibly wants a warm-up fight, and Brook might also fancy one more IBF welterweight defence before filling a stadium for a Khan showdown.

They were both damaged in their last fights and, in my opinion, need to ease back. Brook insists he can still do welterweight and Khan has made the same claim. I hope so, it's a great fight.

Amir Khan (left) wants a warm-up fight before he takes on British rival Kell Brook (right). Getty Images

The continuing mess at lightweight needs to be sorted out. Last year Anthony Crolla and Terry Flanagan, who briefly went to the same school, were both lightweight world champions. They never met, offers were made and ignored.

Crolla lost his title in a classic to Jorge Linares, Flanagan made three defences and they are no closer to a fight. Crolla meets Linares again in March, Linares starts as a massive favourite and that means the Flanagan and Crolla fight could be lost forever. Sad, it's a pity for both.

At featherweight, a brilliant British division inhabited by the thinnest-skinned fighters on planet earth, there is a chance of some great action.

Carl Frampton defends his WBA belt against Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas later this month; Lee Selby is scheduled to defend his IBF version in the same ring. Meanwhile, Scott Quigg, his jaw fixed, has sensibly followed Frampton to featherweight and, in Leeds, Josh Warrington is ready right now.

At bantamweight, the two British world champions have to meet. It is no longer funny. Lee Haskins and Jamie McDonnell need to tell their promoters that they are not fighting any more anonymous scratchers with names like Vargas, Solis or Morales. They have to fight each other, please.

In 2017 as many as 40 world title fights will involve British boxers and it would be nice if some of the UK's No. 2s and No. 3s got a chance. But it's all fantasy, to be honest. Enjoy.