Junior featherweights Adam Lopez and Danny Roman, already due to meet on Jan. 20, have had the stakes of their fight raised considerably.

On Monday, the fight, which was initially just a scheduled 10-round affair between rising contenders, was elevated to a 12-round world title elimination contest.

The winner of the fight, which will headline a "ShoBox: The New Generation" quadrupleheader on Showtime (10 p.m. ET/PT) at Bally's Atlantic City Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, will become the mandatory challenger for the secondary 122-pound belt held by Nehomar Cermeno (26-5-1, 15 KOs), 37, of Venezuela.

"I am excited that this is an elimination bout and I am one step closer to fighting for a world championship," Lopez said. "Very few fighters ever get a chance to fight for a title, and I'm not going to let it slip away. It's a huge motivator, and the stakes are higher. I am fighting for a chance to fight a guy in Cermeno, who is 37 and maybe past his prime. So if I win on Jan. 20, I feel I will win against Cermeno.

"He is beatable, and that is the perfect opponent to become a world champion. After I beat Roman, Cermeno will pass the torch to me."

Lopez (16-0-1, 8 KOs), 26, of San Antonio, is 3-0-1 in "ShoBox" bouts, having defeated three previously unbeaten boxers on the series. Roman (20-2-1, 7 KOs), 26, of Los Angeles, has won 13 in a row dating to March 2014, and none of the fights have been competitive.

"This is what we've been working toward since day one," Roman said. "A shot at a world title is every boxer's dream. I can't speak for Adam, but the stakes have never been higher for me. Beating Adam is the only thing on my mind."

Super middleweight Ronald Ellis (13-0-1, 10 KOs) will square off with Christopher Brooker (11-2, 5 KOs) in the eight-round co-feature.

The also are two other eight-round fights on the telecast, but both have undergone changes since being announced.

Junior welterweight Kenneth Sims Jr. (10-0, 3 KOs), a 23-year-old from Chicago, was initially scheduled to face 2012 Dominican Republic Olympian Wellington Romero (12-0-1, 6 KOs), but will instead face Emmanuel Robles (15-1-1, 5 KOs), 28, of San Diego. Romero recently withdrew because of an undisclosed injury.

In the opening bout, junior featherweight Stephon Young (15-0-3, 6 KOs), 28, of St. Louis, will face Elton Dharry (20-5-1, 14 KOs), 31, of Brooklyn, New York. Young's original opponent, Daniel Rosas, withdrew due to personal reasons.