Ringstar Sports promoter Richard Schaefer announced the signing of his fifth fighter on Tuesday, standout amateur welterweight Money Powell IV, who would have been a top prospect to make the 2020 United States Olympic team.

"We're excited to add a young man with the skills, amateur pedigree and demeanor of Money Powell IV, and we think he's going to be a great addition to the Ringstar family," Schaefer said. "This is an incredibly talented young man who is ambitious and has a great mindset heading into the professional ranks. He has proven to be a winner throughout his amateur career, and we believe that his skills, combined with the right promotion, can turn him into a big star in the sport. I know that he wants to be the best, and I plan on helping him reach those goals."

The 18-year-old Powell, the No. 1-ranked amateur in the U.S. at 152 pounds, was born in Germany to a military family and moved back and forth between the countries during his childhood. His family landed for good at Fort Mitchell, on the border of Alabama and Georgia, in 2011, when Powell's amateur career took off.

In 2015, he won the Ringside world welterweight amateur championship and the 2016 youth welterweight national championship to earn the top ranking in the 152-pound division by USA Boxing. But rather than pursue a 2020 Olympic berth, Powell elected to head to the pro ranks after 83 amateur bouts. He plans to fight as a junior middleweight (154 pounds) in the pros.

"When I was presented with the opportunity to sign with Richard and Ringstar Sports, I knew that it was a chance to achieve my dreams," Powell said. "Richard is one of the most successful figures in the sport and I know that with him, I can go far. I want to be the greatest fighter that's ever lived, but I also want to be remembered as a positive figure. I hope someday I can do for other people what Richard is doing for me. I'm going to be a champion inside and outside of the ring.

"I'm a boxer-puncher but I'm also a big-time thinker in the ring. I take my time and capitalize off of mistakes. I've been able to meet and work with my boxing idol, Roy Jones Jr., and he's given me encouragement and advice that has meant the world to me. Mark my words: I will be the greatest fighter of all time."

Powell is the fifth fighter Schaefer has signed since founding Ringstar Sports in June following his return to boxing. He stepped away from the sport for 2½ years away after resigning as chief executive of Golden Boy Promotions, which he co-founded with Oscar De La Hoya. Also under the Ringstar Sports banner are welterweight Eimantas Stanionis, a 2016 Lithuanian Olympian; 2016 U.S. Olympic lightweight Carlos Balderas and his older brother Jose Balderas, a bantamweight; and middleweight Misael Rodriguez, a 2016 Mexican Olympic bronze medalist. All five of the boxers are expected to make their pro debuts on the same card, which Schaefer is working on for March 14 in Los Angeles.