Perhaps this is the kinder, gentler version of Adrien Broner, at least outside the ring.

"I'm here to do less talking, and more fighting and smiling," Broner said on Tuesday at the news conference to announce his upcoming fight with Adrian Granados. "I'm going to put on a great show on Feb. 18. It's all about putting on great performances and winning."

Broner, a former four-division world titleholder, and Granados will meet in 12-round non-title junior welterweight fight in the main event of a Showtime-televised card (9 p.m. ET) at the Cintas Center on the campus of Xavier University in Broner's hometown of Cincinnati.

The bout was originally scheduled for Feb. 11 but moved one week when co-promoters About Billions Promotions and Mayweather Promotions finalized a deal with the Cintas Center, which also hosted the news conference.

Adrien Broner is focused on his Feb. 18 fight against Adrian Granados. Prince Williams/WireImage

Broner will be fighting for the first time 10 months. It has been a tumultuous time for the 27-year-old, who had far more drama outside the ring than inside it.

The day before his ninth-round knockout of Ashley Theophane in Washington, D.C., in April, Broner was stripped of his junior welterweight world title for failing to make weight. After the fight, Broner returned to Cincinnati to turn himself in on outstanding arrest warrants related to felony assault charges he faced stemming from a late-night incident outside a Cincinnati bowling alley in January 2016.

On the day the trial was scheduled to start in July, Broner showed up late to the court and was hungover, according to the judge. He held Broner in contempt of court and sent him to jail for a month this past summer. The case was eventually dropped when the accuser failed to show up to testify.

Months later, Broner, apparently at his lowest, posted messages on social media indicating he was contemplating suicide. Now, apparently with his life in order, Broner aims to return to doing what he does best, which is boxing, at least when he takes it seriously.

"I know that I have what it takes to take over boxing," Broner said. "To do that I need to focus 100 percent on boxing and crafting my skills. That's my mindset and that's what I'm focused on. I go into every fight with the confidence to be myself. If I do what I have to do, I can be victorious. Granados is coming to fight. I have to be focused because he won't lay down.

"It's just about me doing better. It's about changing for the better and being as positive as can be. I'm not bringing negativity to anything I do."

Floyd Mayweather, the retired superstar, president of Mayweather Promotions and a longtime mentor to Broner, has been supportive of him.

"I'm proud of Adrien Broner. He's had a minor setback leading to major comeback," Mayweather said. "He's going to come back better than ever. But he can't overlook this opponent. You can look up and all of a sudden you're down."

Broner has had several fights in Cincinnati and said he will not be distracted by fighting at home, something that has derailed many fighters through the years.

"I've fought at home a lot and to come back with another fight like this is an awesome feeling," Broner said. "I know it's going to be a great night. It's going to be a great night for Cincinnati and for my career. I won't have any distractions fighting at home. I know how to block everything out and stay focused on what's in front of me."

Broner (32-2, 24 KOs) is familiar with the Granados (18-4-2, 12 KOs), whom he has had previously in his training camps as a sparring partner. But Granados has proven himself to be a quality pro.

All of his defeats are by either split or majority decision against opponents with a combined record of 52-1. Granados has won five fights in a row and one of them was a stunning upset of highly touted and then-undefeated Amir Imam, whom Granados knocked out in the eighth round. Imam came into what was supposed to be a tune-up fight for a mandatory world title shot only to see it go down the drain.

"We've brought Granados into camp for sparring before but I'm a much different fighter now," Broner said. "I know he is too and I think it's going to make an exciting, explosive fight. Granados is no pushover. He's not an opponent that anybody can just pick up a win. I knew Adrian Granados will bring the best out of Adrien Broner."

Granados, 27, of Chicago, displayed his own bit of swagger. Although he is the underdog, many expect him to give Broner a tough fight.

"I'm confident that I'm more determined than any other fighter I'll face," Granados said. "I'll also have a few tricks up my sleeve on fight night. I haven't shown everything in my arsenal. I was in camp with Adrien Broner when he fought (and lost to) Marcos Maidana, so I know him pretty well. I've been compared to Maidana, but everyone has their own style. I'm going to get this win my own way.

"I'm focused on what I have to do as a fighter. We have different weapons and we can mix it up and fight in different ways. The accumulation of my punches can wear a fighter down. Adrien Broner is a great fighter. He's a four-division champion and that's no fluke. He's fought everybody at the championship level. Now he's giving me this opportunity and I've let it be known that the best man will win."

Broner has never been knocked out but Granados said his aim is to become the first to do it.

"I don't like going to the judges' scorecard, and fighting in his hometown, I'm going to try to get a knockout," he said. "I have to do anything in my power to keep the fight out of the judges' hands."

Broner said he will be at his best against Granados and show the world that he has matured and is taking his career seriously.

"I've been on the downside and the upside of boxing, but my name has made it through," he said. "I'm not going to take my talent for granted and I'm going to change for the better.

"It's great to have Floyd and Mayweather Promotions involved in this event. Floyd has always supported me and I owe him a lot. He's really been a mentor to me. He's helped me stay level-headed throughout everything. Right now I'm all about my future, my kids, my team and putting on a great performance as a boxer."