James DeGale can set up the homecoming fight he is "desperate" for by beating Badou Jack on Saturday.

He has not fought in Britain since November 2014 and has been clocking up the miles while winning three successive world title fights in North America. Despite the 30-year-old's admirable success overseas, his profile in the UK has diminished during his time away, while others have enjoyed more attention.

But IBF super-middleweight champion DeGale will be involved in one of the biggest boxing nights of the year in the UK if he can defeat Sweden-born but US-based Jack -- the WBC champion -- at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday.

"I'm confident James will do it and I've never seen him as focused before a fight as he is for this one," DeGale's promoter, Eddie Hearn told ESPN. "You only have to look at the pictures of him and to look at his body definition and you can see he's a different animal than his last fight.

"I can't see him losing many rounds against Jack. His skillset is on another level. Providing we get the rub of the green with the judges, I can't see James losing the fight.

"James has had it to comfortable for some of his fights in the States. He switched off for a few rounds against Andre Dirrell. But he has a fear of losing in this fight which he didn't have against Lucian Bute and Rogelio Medina.

"I don't think Jack has got the power or the skill to stop him. A wide points victory is probable. Callum Smith is the WBC mandatory challenger so will face the winner -- I can't see the winner giving up the belt, so there's no way around it.

"DeGale against Smith is a brilliant fight for the UK. The Emirates for James, that's his dream fight, and there's Anfield [in Liverpool] as well, but as champion James would like it in London and Callum wouldn't have a problem with that."

Hearn says DeGale, whose career is guided by American boxing adviser Al Haymon, has been missing from action in the UK for too long.

"After he beat Dirrell, he came to one of our shows at the O2 Arena in London and when he was shown on the big screen there, the place erupted," Hearn said. "He chose to go on the road by fighting in the States and Canada and his profile has suffered, but his credentials haven't.

"It's about winning on Saturday in New York and returning home with two belts, and then having some big fights in the UK. He's desperate to fight in the UK."