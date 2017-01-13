It is all too common in boxing -- the story of a young man born into poverty and difficult circumstances. He often comes from a broken home and grows up surrounded by drugs and street violence, but he discovers boxing and punches his way to money, glory and a better life.

Next up with a chance to do just that: 22-year-old Gervonta "Tank" Davis, an immensely talented former amateur standout who grew up in one of the worst Baltimore neighborhoods imaginable and now has the opportunity of a lifetime at hand.

Davis, a protégé of retired superstar Floyd Mayweather -- his promoter -- will challenge junior lightweight world titleholder Jose "The Sniper" Pedraza for his 130-pound belt on Saturday night (Showtime, 9:30 ET, with preliminaries on Showtime Extreme beginning at 7 ET/PT) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in the first major bout of 2017.

Davis is the underdog for the first time in his career.

"I'm the underdog because he's the world champion, that's the reason," Davis said. "Other than that, I feel deep inside that he's the underdog, but that's just my assessment. He won't be showing me anything I haven't already seen before. I've never been the underdog in a fight, so this is a first for me.

"On paper this is definitely my hardest task. We're both great fighters. I hope he trains hard because I'm training for the fight of my life."

Davis is probably the more gifted fighter and athlete compared to Pedraza (22-0, 12 KOs), who stands as the only reigning world titleholder from Puerto Rico. That is certainly what Davis believes.

"A lot of people don't realize the skills and talent that I have," Davis said. "They see me just going in there like a little [Mike] Tyson or someone like that. But I have all the tools. I know how to box, how to move my feet. I have good hand speed. I work my angles and things like that. I'm an overall sound fighter, a boxer-puncher.

"I think this will be a wake-up call for boxing, a chance to show that I'm the one. But I'm not coming to be just the top guy. I want to be a superstar and bring joy and entertainment to the sport. Pedraza will bring out the best in me, and I will steal the show."

In the main event, Sweden's Badou Jack (20-1-2, 12 KOs), 33, who lives in Las Vegas, and England's James DeGale (23-1, 14 KOs), 30, will meet to unify their super middleweight world titles and to crown the king of the 168-pound division.

Davis (16-0, 15 KOs), a southpaw who possesses a full arsenal of power and speed, is going to take a quantum step up in the level of his competition against Pedraza, 27, who will be making his third title defense. But Davis is nothing if not confident, especially given where he has come from.

Junior lightweight contender Gervonta Davis says he trained better than ever for his fight against titleholder Jose Pedraza on Saturday. Ed Diller/DiBella Entertaiment

"I believe I've accomplished a lot," Davis said. "Me just being alive today, me not being in jail or in trouble outside the ring, it's hard from where I come from. But it's all helped me handle situations well. I'm so used to dealing with situations. I'm older and know what's right from wrong. There's never any pressure when I fight. I've won so many fights already -- I know what to do when I get in the ring.

"There's nothing Pedraza can bring to the ring that I haven't seen before. I've been battle-tested inside the ring and outside the ring."

Davis, a pro since 2013, was limited to two bouts in 2016, winning both by explosive knockout against lesser opponents. But he has a vast amateur background to draw on. He was 206-15 as an amateur and won a 2012 National Golden Gloves title among his other victories.

"This is a great step-up for Gervonta," said Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions. "That's what life is about, stepping up and taking risks. That's why you get into the sport. He'll have his full arsenal on display on fight night."

Said Davis: "It's been my goal to fight for a world title. I'm very confident. I've worked hard in the gym for over two months for this fight. I've put in the hours. I've had a great camp with great sparring. This is perfect timing for me.

"We take training seriously. We take all our opponents very seriously. But I have to treat it as just another fight against another opponent. We know Pedraza is a world champion, a great fighter that comes to fight, and we give him his respect as a world-class fighter. I know he's going to be ready. He's always ready when it's time to get in there and do his job. But I'm prepared for him. He doesn't know what we bring to the table."

Pedraza won the title in June 2015 by virtual shutout decision against Andrey Klimov but looked very shaky in a debatable split decision win against Edner Cherry in his first defense later in the year. However, Pedraza looked much better in his second defense, a unanimous decision against Stephen Smith, whom he knocked down, in April.

Jose Pedraza makes the third defense of his junior lightweight title against Gervonta Davis. Ed Diller/DiBella Entertainment

"I'm not taking anything away from Pedraza," Davis said. "He's beat Stephen Smith and Edner Cherry, but those guys don't bring the power, speed, elusiveness and angles that I do. I'm not downgrading anybody, but they're mostly average."

Perhaps, but Pedraza is also confident that he will win and retain the belt.

"I will be facing a great boxer with a lot of talent, speed and power. However, I will let him know what it feels like to share a ring with a real world champion," Pedraza said. "Davis will enter the ring as a young, hungry unbeaten challenger, but the only thing he will leave with is the first loss on his record.

"I'm sorry for Davis to be signed to Mayweather, because when I take away his undefeated record, I'm going to feel like I beat Mayweather. ... He's a Floyd Mayweather imitation. Just like all imitations, it's not as good as the real one."

Davis may never reach the heights Mayweather did, but he is appreciative to have him on his side.

"The first time I talked to Floyd [at length] was at the Adrien Broner-Shawn Porter fight [in June 2015]," Davis said. "Me and Adrien, we're friends and he flew me out to Las Vegas for the fight. I worked out at the Mayweather gym and Floyd liked the way I fought, my heart.

"Floyd has always had a major impact on me and my career. I grew up around him. All of us wanted to be like him. Like Tyson and [Muhammad] Ali were to the generations of boxers before me, Floyd was our superstar. For him to bring me under his wing, to fight for him, is unbelievably great."