Zab Judah, the former undisputed welterweight world champion and a three-time junior welterweight titleholder, has not fought since 2013, but he is scheduled to take on Jorge Luis Munguia on Jan. 21 in the main event at the Sun National Bank Center in Trenton, New Jersey, on a card being put on by Boss Lady Promotions, which is run by Judah's mother, Katherine Bell, and his aunt Renee Aikens.

Judah (42-9, 29 KOs) has lost two fights in a row, decisions to Paulie Malignaggi and Danny Garcia in a junior welterweight world title bout, but he said he still has a lot left and that he has stayed in shape despite the long layoff, which came about because four previous ring returns fell apart for a variety of reasons, including a falling out with a promoter and one fight that was canceled at the weigh-in when Judah and opponent Hevinson Herrera got into a physical confrontation and Herrera suffered an injury and was scratched from the bout.

"I have a lot left, and even though I've been off, I've been through numerous training camps," Judah told ESPN. "I sparred with [Floyd] Mayweather when he was getting ready for the [Manny] Pacquiao fight [in 2015]. I got in tremendous shape.

"A couple of fights fell through because of different difficulties, but I was always prepared, always in great shape. Still to this day, I've never been as heavy as 160 or 165. I have 20 years in the game, and I'm still at 140 pounds. I feel like I am a very disciplined fighter."

From 2004 to 2010, Judah fought at welterweight before moving back down in weight.

"Isn't it amazing I can still at 140," Judah said. "I'm 39 years old -- an age should bring the weight, but I think it's going backwards with me. I am just ready to fight again."

Judah said his goal is to win one more world title belt. He has already won six world titles (three at welterweight when he took all the belts off Cory Spinks in their 2005 rematch and three at junior welterweight on three different occasions).

"The motivating factor is I want to put a stamp on my career and be a [seven]-time champion," Judah said. "I go to the gym and box these young guys, and I do great with these guys. They ask me for advice. They ask, 'How did you do this or how did you throw that punch.' I'm still fast.

"I'm very motivated to get back in the ring. I'm motivated to be a [seven]-time world champion."

Judah, who is from Brooklyn, New York, lives in Las Vegas and is training in Detroit. He has been promoted by several different promoters at one time or another, including Main Events and Don King, but he said he's happy that he is going to fight on a card being put on by his mother, who is promoting her fourth show.

"It's kind of weird, but I feel protected by my mom," Judah said. "I'm not with a dirty promoter that will try to rob me."

The 28-year-old Munguia (12-7, 4 KOs), who hails from Honduras, has lost four fights in a row but went the distance in his previous three, each of which took place in the United States.

The card will be streamed live as an internet-only pay-per-view at Fubu-tv.com.