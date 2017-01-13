James DeGale may have wondered whether fighting away from Britain so often has deprived him of more popularity among UK fight fans.

But he is far from the first boxer to make journey across the Atlantic and there have been contests between UK fighters and American-based rivals that have stayed long in the memory.

Here are some of the super-middleweight fights of the same ilk that Badou Jack, the half-Swedish, half-Gambian, U.S. resident, and DeGale are up against in their world-title unification contest at the Barclays Center on Saturday:

Andre Ward vs. Carl Froch, Atlantic City (2011)

Ward confirmed his status as the division's No.1 when his slick skills earned him a unanimous points decision over Briton Froch in the world title unification fight. WBA champion Ward was too elusive and WBC king Froch could not hurt him with his power in their 12-round bout.

Carl Froch vs. Jermaine Taylor, Connecticut (2009)

Froch was making a first defence of his WBC belt in his first reign as champ but was sent to the canvas for the first time in his career, in the third round, as he made his U.S. debut. Trailing on the scorecards, he needed a stoppage to win and he produced it with only seconds remaining in the last round. American Taylor suffered a heavy knockdown but was then stopped amid a frenzied attack from Froch in a breathtaking 12th-round finish.

Joe Calzaghe vs. Jeff Lacy, Manchester (2006)

Calzaghe won on unanimous points decision Getty Images

WBO champion Calzaghe captured Lacy's IBF belt in a world title unification clash that many tipped the American to win. The Welshman floored Lacy in the last round before getting an unanimous points decision thanks to a tireless and dominant display that crowned the unbeaten Briton undisputed champion.

Jeff Lacy vs. Robin Reid, Florida (2005)

Lacy defended his IBF belt with a one-sided win over former WBC champ Reid, who was floored four times before being pulled out by his corner at the end of the seventh round. It was Lacy's first defence and his destructive style brought comparisons with Mike Tyson at the time.

Joe Calzaghe vs. Byron Mitchell, Cardiff (2003)

Calzaghe suffered his first career knockdown in the opening round, but got up to stop the former world champion and defend his WBO belt for the 13th time. It was an explosive encounter and the Welshman's biggest test to date. Calzaghe was quickly up after being floored by a right and moments later decked Mitchell with his left before a furious assault prompted a second-round stoppage.

Charles Brewer vs. Herol 'Bomber' Graham, Atlantic City (1998)

Graham faced Brewer in his final match Getty Images

Graham, then 38, stepped up a division for his last fight, but it ended in agony when he was stopped by Brewer in the 10th round. Graham, who had three unsuccessful world title tilts, dropped Brewer twice in the third round only for the American -- 10 years his junior -- to come on strong later in the IBF title fight.

Nigel Benn vs. Gerald McClellan, London (1995)

Londoner Benn defended his WBC world title despite being knocked out of the ring in the first round and then floored again in the eighth. Benn battled back to halt McClellan in the 10th after a thunderous and, ultimately sad, encounter; the American suffered brain damage and was left blind and nearly deaf.