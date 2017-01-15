James DeGale says he suffered a perforated eardrum in his draw with Badou Jack as the pair battled to unify world super middleweight titles in Brooklyn.

The Briton was checked out at a hospital in New York after the fight, in which he lost at least one of his front teeth.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said DeGale had been given the all clear, and there has already been talk of his next bout.

IBF champion DeGale retained his belt in the draw -- and Jack his WBC title -- but he was knocked him down in Round 12 as they exchanged heavy blows.

"He busted my ear drum and I lost my teeth," DeGale told Sky Sports."I thought I'd done enough but it was the knockdown.

"I've had 25 fights, I'm going to get better, I want the rematch! I'm glad I'm still the champ and I'm coming home with the title, but I'm so upset that I didn't come with the WBC belt.

"The main thing is I didn't lose, I'm still the champ and I can move forward."

No front teeth stitches bust up face but I am still IBF world champion! Love a rematch if not move forward. Thank u all for your support ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cx2HoFCCNl — James DeGale (@jamesdegale1) January 15, 2017

DeGale's mouth injury meant he was prevented him from biting on his mouth guard in the final round, but Hearn was upbeat the morning after the fight.