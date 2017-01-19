David Price is targeting two wins and then a fight for the WBO world heavyweight title in 2017.

The Briton faces Germany-based Christian Hammer (20-4, 11 KOs) at Olympia in London on Feb. 4 as he continues to rebuild his career after three stoppage losses between February 2013 and July 2015.

New Zealand's WBO world champion, Joseph Parker (22-0, 18 KOs), is being lined up for a first defence against Briton Hughie Fury on April 1 or 8 after claiming the vacant belt with a majority-decision points win over Andy Ruiz Jr. last month.

Editor's Picks Joshua-Klitschko sets British box-office record A second batch of tickets for April's Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko match in London sold out in an hour Monday, helping set the British boxing box-office record with more than 80,000 sold.

Duo to appeal Blackwell sparring punishment The trainer and fighter involved in the sparring session that left Nick Blackwell in hospital are to appeal against the punishments handed down by the British Boxing Board of Control.

Who will Jack and DeGale fight next? Badou Jack and James DeGale have some serious thinking to do before agreeing their next fights. Find out who their most likely opponents are. 2 Related

Parker's team are also in discussions about his next fight being against rival world champion Deontay Wilder, the American who holds the WBC belt.

But whoever is WBO champion later this year, Price hopes to get a crack at him.

Price (21-3, 18 KOs), 33, is ranked No. 6 with the WBO and hopes a third successive win will edge him closer to Parker after being snubbed by IBF champion Anthony Joshua last month.

"We were contacted by Parker's people, but it's not looking likely now because he's probably going to have to go with his mandatory challenger for that title now," Price said.

"But it's nice to know we were in their minds as an opponent. It wasn't to be at this stage, but hopefully something can happen in the future.

"I've been considered for two world title fights in the last two months: Parker in April and Anthony Joshua's last fight in December, before he went with Eric Molina.

"It just goes to show how much the division has opened up. I was coming off a defeat in 2015 last year and I've had two small wins since, but I think my name still carries weight at the higher level because of my past performances and the excitement I bring, my punch power.

"My best chance to face Joshua would have come in December. He's fighting Wladimir Klitschko on April 29 now, so we're going in a completely different direction.

"I've still got to climb the ladder. I just want to beat Hammer and then maybe fight another world-ranking contender and get myself in a position where maybe I'm a mandatory position with the WBO."

Price believes a future fight with Tyson Fury is possible, with the former world No. 1 due to return this year after an inactive 2016.

"There are quality opponents at domestic level, and Tyson Fury is coming back as well," Price said.

"Me versus Tyson Fury could be a massive fight, not for his comeback. It's something that would have to be built again. I've still got to persuade people I'm the real deal again. That fight could still interest people."