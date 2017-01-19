The heavyweight title belt that James Braddock won in his famed "Cinderella Man" upset victory against Max Baer to claim the world championship is on the auction block.

SCP Auctions, a Laguna Niguel, California-based auction house, has Braddock's Ring Magazine championship belt in its "Winter Premier Auction" that runs through Saturday.

Braddock scored an enormous upset against Baer, winning a 15-round decision and the title from him on June 13, 1935 at the old Madison Square Garden in New York.

At the time of the fight, many considered it the biggest upset in boxing history. The Ring Magazine presented Braddock with the belt following the victory, which completed a stunning comeback for Braddock, who went from club fighter barely making ends meet to heavyweight champion.

The heavyweight title belt that James Braddock won in his famed "Cinderella Man" upset victory against Max Baer in 1935 has attracted a high bid of $25,939 through Thursday afternoon. SCP Auctions

Because of the shocking win that changed his life, he was dubbed the "Cinderella Man" by famed New York newspaper columnist Damon Runyon.

The belt has generated 12 bids through late Thursday afternoon with the high bid standing at $25,939.

According to SCP Auctions, "With direct Braddock family provenance, this exquisite, hand-woven belt remains exceptionally well-preserved in all-original condition after 81 years. It is one of the earliest championship boxing belts ever offered at auction and certainly ranks as one of the most important pieces in the 125-year history of the sport."

The belt comes with a letter of provenance from James Braddock III, Braddock's grandson.

Also up for auction are Rocky Marciano's fight-worn and signed gloves from his rematch with Jersey Joe Walcott from May 15, 1953 at Chicago Stadium. Making his first heavyweight championship defense, Marciano knocked out Walcott in the first round to move to 44-0. Eight bidders have bid the belt up to $14,615, although the reserve has not been met.

The auction also includes the fight-worn and signed trunks from Floyd Mayweather's eighth and final junior lightweight world title defense, a ninth-round knockout of Jesus Chavez in 2001. The trunks have had eight bids and are at $8,633.