The eagerly-anticipated all-British fight between Kell Brook and Amir Khan will have to wait a little longer after the latest in a series of talks broke down.

A meeting last Friday could not resolve the welterweights' differences on a split over money and Khan is now expected to return in a warm up fight in April.

Brook, meanwhile, must decide whether to face American Errol Spence in a mandatory defence of his IBF world welterweight title, or give the belt up and step up a division.

An expletive-filled row on Twitter on Monday saw IBF champion Brook's promoter claim Khan was demanding a 70-30 split in his favour, which they rejected.

"Eddie I'm the A side and you and Kell know he will make more then he did against GGG," tweeted Khan, who also claimed he was willing to guarantee Brook more than the £2.4 million he earned from his last fight against Gennady Golovkin (GGG).

"I offered more as a guarantee so forget the %," tweeted Khan.

Khan (31-4, 19 KOs) and Brook (36-1, 25 KOs) exchanged insults as Hearn claimed Khan's camp turned down a 50-50 offer to fight in May after a meeting on Friday.

"We feel this fight is easy to make with a straight 50-50 split, but Khan's team felt Kell didn't deserve anywhere near 50-50," said Hearn.

"I think Amir wants a warm-up fight before Kell, but certainly it looks like this fight is dead until later in the year."

Attempts to make the fight last year at Wembley Stadium also failed.

Instead, Brook and Khan unsuccessfully stepped up to middleweight last year, when they were stopped by Golovkin and Saul Alvarez respectively.

Khan explained his side of events to a on UK television on Monday. "My team sat down with Brook and his manager, we tried to make the fight and Brook said he doesn't want the fight, so it's not happening," Khan told ITV's This Morning.

"I want the fight and Brook has just walked away from it, he doesn't want it.

"I was getting the blame for not taking the fight, and now when I've said 'yes, I'll take the fight', Brook has stepped back and made excuses."

Brook, 30, has not fought since suffering a broken eye socket in a fifth-round defeat to the world's leading middleweight Golovkin in May.

Khan, 30, like Brook, has had surgery since his defeat last year.

After recovering from the operation on a lingering problem with his right hand, Khan hopes to return to action in April and could face the winner of the world title unification fight between Americans Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman, who meet on March 4.

Khan is the No. 1 contender for the WBC belt, held by Garcia.