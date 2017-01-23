Britian's Terry Flanagan (32-0, 13 KOS) will fight Petr Petrov in a fifth defence of his WBO world lightweight title, in his home city of Manchester on April 8.

He claimed his Spain-based Russian challenger, who has registered six wins in America since losing on points to Dejan Zlaticanin, now the WBC champion, in 2013, would provide a stiff test.

"I've not been able to get up for some of my fights, but that won't be the case with this one," said Flanagan.

On the same bill at the Manchester Arena, Liam Smith (23-1-1, 13 KOs) will face Liam Williams (16-0-1, 11 KOs) at super-welterweight.

Smith lost his WBO world title to Saul Alvarez by ninth round KO in September.

Elsewhere, Josh Warrington (24-0, 5 KOs), who hopes to challenge for the WBC world featherweight title this year, will fight Marco McCullough (16-3, 10 KOs) in his home city of Leeds on May 13 in his first fight with promoter Frank Warren.

Warren is also in talks with New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker about a first defence of his WBO world title against Britain's Hughie Fury -- the younger cousin of former world lineal champion Tyson Fury -- possibly on April 8.

"Hughie is mandatory challenger for Parker and we're in negotiations. We have an excellent chance of putting it on the UK," Warren said.

"I've got great faith that Hughie can become world champion. He's ready to go and against Parker in the UK he has a great chance.

"We will be announcing details of that in the next six or seven days."