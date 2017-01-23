Shinsuke Yamanaka, a long-reigning bantamweight world titleholder, will make defense No. 12 when he takes on Carlos Carlson on March 2 at Ryogoku Sumo Arena in Tokyo, Teiken Promotions announced on Monday.

Yamanaka (26-0-2, 18 KOs), a 34-year-old southpaw who will be defending in his hometown, has held his 118-pound world title since 2011 and faced several quality challengers, including former titlist Anselmo Moreno, of Panama, in a rematch in September. Yamanaka knocked him out in the seventh round of a fight of the year contender in which both men got knocked down.

Bantamweight titlist Shinsuke Yamanaka will take on contender Carlos Carlson on March 2 in Tokyo as he looks to defend his title for the 12th straight time. Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

The 26-year-old Carlson (22-1, 13 KOs), of Mexico, has not lost since dropping a four-round decision in his pro debut in 2011 -- a few months before Yamanaka won his world title.

Carlson, who has never boxed in a scheduled 12-round fight and only once in a scheduled 10-rounder (his last bout, which resulted in a third-round knockout win), will be taking a huge step up in the level of competition he has faced.

"I'll try to show a good performance and defend my belt decisively," Yamanaka said in translated comments upon announcement of the bout. "I got knocked down in the last two defenses, so I'll also try to hit without getting hit. I'll hone my 'God's Left' to display a fine victory."

The undercard will include Japanese national junior lightweight champion Kenichi Ogawa (20-1, 16 KOs), Yamanaka's stablemate, defending against Satoru Sugita (12-3-1, 7 KOs).