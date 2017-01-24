Carl Frampton insists he does not need to learn from the nightmare Las Vegas debut his manager Barry McGuigan endured 31 years ago.

The Northern Irishman (23-0, 14 KOs) makes his own first appearance in the world's fight capital on Saturday, defending the WBA featherweight title in a rematch with Leo Santa Cruz (32-1-1, 18 KOs) at the MGM Grand.

McGuigan lost the same belt in a surprise unanimous points defeat to unheralded Texan Steve Cruz in 1986 after wilting in the afternoon sun at the outdoor venue of Caesars Palace.

"I know what happened with Barry's fight in Vegas," Frampton, 29, told ESPN. "He had a crazy lead, but it was about 105 degrees. Anywhere else in the world and he would have won the fight.

Barry McGuigan on the canvas during his defeat to Steve Cruz. Mike Powell/Getty Images

"Barry fought in stupid heat, but this is a modern, air-conditioned arena in January and it's not going to affect me at all. You can't compare the two fights, so I've not talked to Barry about it."

Frampton expects to be backed by 4,000 fans in the MGM Grand and there is great anticipation around the fight after his thrilling encounter with Santa Cruz in New York last July, which the Briton won on points.

There is also a good deal of pressure on him, as a result. "We turned New York into Belfast for a weekend," he told the Guardian. "Most of them, and a hell of a lot more, are coming to Vegas. I don't want to let them down.

"There is so much riding on this one. My name and my face are all over Vegas. I'm the world champion and some people's fighter of the year. So I am determined to show everyone that last year was the start of something special."

Santa Cruz, 28, claimed he missed his father and trainer, Jose, in the build-up to his last fight with Frampton and has promised an improvement; his dad will be in his corner this weekend after recovering from treatment for bone cancer.

"I'm expecting a tough fight, but I don't know if I'm expecting a better one," Frampton told ESPN. "Last time there were a lot of excuses thrown about afterwards; making excuses for his performance and things that went wrong. But I think that is Santa Cruz -- that's how he fights.

"He'll be fighting a similar sort of way, but the way I'm preparing in the gym and the way I'm training at the minute, if I carry that out and bring it into the ring, then it should be an easier fight."

Carl Frampton and Barry McGuigan celebrate the win over Leo Santa Cruz. Anthony Geathers/Getty Images

Frampton beat British rival Scott Quigg in a world super-bantamweight unification title fight almost a year ago, and has no intention of taking early retirement, as McGuigan did.

"There might be a bigger fight at super-featherweight," Frampton said. "It would be some achievement to be a three-weight world champion, but it's not like I have to do it because I'm struggling at the weight.

"No Irish boxer has won world titles in three weight divisions, and that's the goal, but we'll see. I would hope to have another three years and that's plenty, and maybe three fights a year for the rest of my career."