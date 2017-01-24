Lightweight world champion Jorge Linares is from Venezuela and spends a great deal of time in Japan, but he's feeling more and more comfortable in England these days.

In 2015, Linares, who has won titles in three weight classes, traveled to London and retained a version of the lightweight title by knocking out England's Kevin Mitchell in the 10th round.

On Sept. 24, Linares (41-3, 27 KOs), who had been stripped of his version of the world title, challenged Anthony Crolla (31-5-3, 13 KOs) for his belt, doing so at Manchester Arena in Crolla's hometown of Manchester, England. Linares won a hard-fought unanimous decision -- 117-111, 115-114 and 115-113 -- in one of the most entertaining fights of 2016 and won over a lot of fans in the process.

Now Linares, 31, is headed back to Manchester Arena to defend the 135-pound world title in a rematch on March 25, and on Tuesday he and Crolla, 30, met the media at a Manchester hotel for the news conference to kick off the promotion.

"I wasn't supposed to win, but I'm glad I did so I can come back," Linares said through a translator. "Manchester treated me so well, and I am so happy to return. The belts mean so much to me and my country, and I am going to work very hard to make sure that I take them home again.

"It's a new year and a new day. Anthony is going to be better and hungrier, and that means I will work harder, come with more skill and an even better game plan to win. I hope to see another huge crowd in Manchester and we're going to provide the fans with another beautiful fight."

The fight will be the third in Linares' last four to take place in England.

"Anthony didn't have to take the fight. He could've gone elsewhere and got some wins, but that shows what a man this guy is," said Robert Diaz of Golden Boy Promotions, Linares' promoter: "He wants the belts, and we expect a better Anthony. I said you would see the best Jorge ever [last time] and you did. He's going to be even better this time."

Coinciding with the news conference was the announcement that Showtime has acquired the U.S. television rights and will have live coverage of the bout on its "Showtime Boxing International" series. The start time is to be announced.

Adding the fight to its schedule makes sense for Showtime, which is also airing the fight between lightweight titlist Dejan Zlaticanin and Mikey Garcia on Saturday night from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where it will serve as the co-feature to the rematch between featherweight titleholder Carl Frampton and former titlist Leo Santa Cruz.

Most expect the Linares-Crolla rematch to be another crowd-pleasing affair.

"The first fight was a hell of a fight," said Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who represents Crolla. "Anthony was the favorite and now Jorge is the favorite. Anthony is the challenger. He's done it before against Darleys Perez [to win a title] and he came back better, and he needs to do that again, as Jorge is the No. 1 in the division and proved it here last time."

Following Crolla's defeat, he elected to exercise his contractual right to a rematch. He said he is hungry to reclaim his title.

"I want the belt back, simple," Crolla said. "I'm so lucky to have a second chance, and it's one I have to take. It was a special night last time, great crowd and it'll be even bigger this time. The setting was perfect, but I lost my belt. I lost to a great fighter, but I don't celebrate losing. I don't want to feel it again, and I want to go down in history by beating a great fighter.

"I am better in rematches, and I'm locking myself away to work harder and smarter to make sure these belts stay here. Jorge is the best, and I want to be the best. Beating him stakes my claim. I didn't win the first one, but I had success and I can work on that. We've both got great teams behind us. I believe if I make the right changes for the fight I will take the titles."

Joe Gallagher, Crolla's trainer, said the key to reversing the outcome is to make sure that Crolla is in the proper frame of mind for a tough fight.

"I need a nasty Anthony Crolla for this fight," he said. "Jorge is the best in the world so I need to keep [Crolla] locked away and getting nasty. He won't be doing any fan signings or selling tickets. If you like Anthony and care about him, leave him alone, let him work, and come and watch him win on the night."