Former junior bantamweight world titlist Carlos Cuadras would like a chance to reclaim his belt, but before he can get that opportunity, he will have other business to attend to.

K2 Promotions announced on Tuesday that Cuadras and former world title challenger David Carmona will square off in a 10-round bout that has been added to the undercard of the Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs middleweight world title fight on March 18 (HBO PPV, 9 p.m. ET) at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The co-feature of the card is a fight between pound-for-pound king and junior bantamweight titlist Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez (46-0, 38 KOs), of Nicaragua, and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (41-4-1, 38 KOs), a former world titleholder from Thailand. Cuadras won the 115-pound title from Sor Rungvisai in 2014 and eventually lost it to Gonzalez by highly competitive unanimous decision in September. The Gonzalez-Sor Rungvisai winner will be obligated to make a mandatory defense to face Cuadras, as long as he beats Carmona.

"We're very excited to add this all-Mexican battle between Carlos Cuadras and David Carmona to an already outstanding boxing event," K2 Promotions managing director Tom Loeffler said. "Cuadras is coming off one of the best fights of 2016 in his world title fight with Chocolatito last September on HBO, and Carmona is looking to prove he's worthy of another world title opportunity.

"Carlos was one of the true breakout stars in boxing last year in his valiant performance against Chocolatito. We've gotten a tremendous response to our showcasing of the lighter weights at our events from boxing fans and the media, and we're very excited to have these two [junior bantamweight] battles on the televised undercard."

The 28-year-old Cuadras (35-1-1, 27 KOs) hoped to get an immediate rematch with Gonzalez, but when Gonzalez opted to instead face Sor Rungvisai first, Cuadras settled for a fight with Carmona knowing a win would preserve his mandatory status for another world title fight.

"I wanted a rematch with Roman Gonzalez, but right now my sole focus is on Carmona," Cuadras said. "We've known each other for many years and there is a true rivalry between us. I'm looking forward to settling it in the ring at Madison Square Garden, the home of so many classic battles and in front of the great Mexican boxing fans in New York City and those watching on HBO Pay-Per-View."

Carmona (20-3-5, 8 KOs), 25, has twice lost junior bantamweight world title fights, a seventh-round knockout to then-titlist Omar Narvaez in 2013 on Narvaez's turf in Argentina and a unanimous decision to Naoya Inoue in May on his turf in Japan. The fight with Cuadras will be Carmona's first bout since the loss to Inoue.

"Carlos has accomplished a great deal in boxing, being a former world champion and undefeated for many years," Carmona said. "However, my time is now, and I look forward to being victorious on March 18."