Junior middleweights Tony Harrison and Jarrett Hurd, both crowd-pleasers with good power, will meet in a world title elimination contest on Feb. 25 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, promoter Lou DiBella announced on Tuesday night.

The fight will serve as the co-feature to a Premier Boxing Champions card (Fox and Fox Deportes, 8 p.m. ET) headlined by heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder, Alabama's favorite son, who will defend his belt against an opponent to be determined. Wilder (37-0, 36 KOs) was supposed to face Polish challenger Andrzej Wawrzyk, but he was dumped from the fight on Tuesday night after testing positive for the banned anabolic steroid stanozolol.

The Harrison-Hurd winner will earn a mandatory world title shot against Jermall Charlo (25-0, 19 KOs), 26, of Houston, who is coming off a punishing fifth-round knockout of Julian "J Rock" Williams on Dec. 10. Harrison was ringside to scout the bout.

"As a promoter and as a fan, I can't wait for the Harrison-Hurd title elimination fight," DiBella said. "Tony Harrison and Jarrett Hurd are two of the hardest hitting, most exciting young contenders in the division. Fans can expect fireworks."

The 26-year-old Harrison (24-1, 20 KOs), of Detroit, was closing in a title shot in July 2015 and was the favorite against contender Willie Nelson, but he was upset in a ninth-round knockout loss on ESPN. Harrison has won three fights in a row since and is on the threshold of the elusive title opportunity.

"This is the guaranteed fight of the night on Feb. 25," Harrison said. "This fight is do or die for me and I'm going to remind everyone how gifted I am. Fighting on a network like Fox and Fox Deportes is a blessing. I have deep roots in the south and I'm looking forward to fighting on a card with the big champ Deontay Wilder. Hurd is my toughest opponent to date and the winner of this will catapult themselves to the top of the division. You don't want to miss this fight."

Hurd (19-0, 13 KOs), 26, of Accokeek, Maryland, has been extremely impressive in recent fights, including knockouts wins against previously undefeated opponents Frank Galarza and Mexican Olympian Oscar Molina as well as veteran former welterweight world title challenger Jo Jo Dan.

"This is a big fight for me to get in the No. 1 for a world title," Hurd said. "This lines up a world title shot for me and I'm not going to take it for granted. The time has come for me to step up and overcome this obstacle. Tony is a tall guy who likes to move around and he has some nice power. He's a good fighter and I'm expecting a tough fight. This is a great position to be in and I'm going to work hard to take advantage of it."

The opening bout of the telecast was also announced, a scheduled 10-rounder between heavyweights Dominic Breazeale (17-1, 15 KOs) and Izuagbe Ugonoh (17-0, 14 KOs).

"The heavyweight fight between Breazeale and undefeated Izuagbe Ugonoh is also a battle of punchers and is a significant matchup in an increasingly competitive heavyweight division," DiBella said.

Breazeale, 31, of Alhambra, California, was a 2012 U.S. Olympian and is coming off a loss in his last fight when he traveled to London and challenged world titleholder Anthony Joshua in June. Joshua dominated the fight and knocked Breazeale out in the seventh round.

The fight will be Breazeale's second at Legacy Arena. He won a 10-round unanimous decision against Fred Kassi there in September 2015 on another Wilder undercard.

"I'm very excited to return to battle once again in Birmingham, Alabama and on Fox and Fox Deportes," Breazeale said. "It's a new year for me and I have great expectation for 2017. It all starts with a victory on Feb. 25. I know my opponent is going to come prepared to protect his perfect record, but I'm going to be ready to do anything to get the victory."

The 30-year-old Ugonoh is a mystery to American boxing fans. Born in Poland to Nigerian parents, Ugonoh is a former Polish kickboxing champion who took up boxing in 2010. He is trained by Australia's Kevin Barry, who also trains heavyweight world titleholder Joseph Parker, with whom Ugonoh trains and spars.

Ugonoh will be fighting in the United States for the first time after having his first nine fights in Poland and the rest in Australia.

"I'm really looking forward to my first fight in the United States," Ugonoh said. "I'm expecting a tough fight from Dominic Breazeale. He always comes to fight and I know I have to be ready for anything that he can bring to the ring. It's really an honor to fight on the same card as the heavyweight world champion, Deontay Wilder. It's exciting to be fighting in primetime on U.S. television and I'm going to make the most of it."