Anthony Joshua hopes his fight with Wladimir Klitschko will help him become a household name in the United States.

The IBF world heavyweight champion will face Klitschko on April 29 in front of more than 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London.

Joshua (18-0-0, 18 KOs) is already a huge draw in Britain but wants to emulate compatriots such as Lennox Lewis, Ricky Hatton, Naseem Hamed and Joe Calzaghe by building a following on the other side on the Atlantic.

"The United States is the mecca of boxing and we are trying to build an American audience, a bit like Hatton, Lewis and Hamed managed to do," Joshua, 27, told Sky Sports.

"You've got the UK market and then the other territory is America. I am going there soon to promote and build the Klitschko fight and see the interest.

"I want it all, I want the attention and live for the glory nights. We are building stuff all the time, so we won't be denied when agreeing these big fights."

There will be no shortage of options for Joshua's next fight should he see off Klitschko, but high on his wish list is American WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (37-0-0, 36 KOs).

Wilder, 31, had been due to defend the belt against Andrzej Wawrzyk (34-1-0, 19 KOs) on Feb. 25 in Alabama, but the Pole has failed a drugs test and a new opponent is being sought.

Deontay Wilder is the WBC world heavyweight champion. Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images

Joshua said: "Fingers crossed that I beat Klitschko, then we can look down the line to competing in America against the likes of Wilder.

"He's been bubbling nicely stateside. He's on my radar and adds to an exciting mix. I've been watching him for a long time and he is very talented, an Olympian who came into the game late but managed to stamp his authority on the sport."

Another potential opponent for Joshua is Cuba's Luis Ortiz, who is also promoted by Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

Ortiz (27-0, 23 KOs) is widely regarded as one of the top five heavyweights in the world and is being touted for fight with Jarrell Miller this spring.