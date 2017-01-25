Junior bantamweight titlist Kal Yafai made British boxing history on Dec. 10 when he became the first world titleholder from Birmingham, England, in the 110 years since Owen Moran won a 20-round decision against Al Delmont to win what many recognized as the bantamweight world title in 1907.

So pardon Yafai (21-0, 14 KOs) if he is a bit excited that his first title defense will be in his hometown at the Barclaycard Arena on May 13, even if his challenger has not yet been signed.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn announced Yafai's impending defense on Wednesday.

"It's a dream come true to be topping the bill in Birmingham as a world champion," Yafai said in a news release. "Winning the title in Manchester was amazing, but Birmingham is the place I want to fight and to turn the Barclaycard Arena into my hometown fortress."

Yafai, 27, won a vacant 115-pound world title in a one-sided, unanimous decision against Panama's Luis Concepcion -- who had been stripped of the belt the previous day for failing to make weight -- at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, on the undercard of heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua's defense against Eric Molina.

"December 10 was a great night for British boxing and a night a new star was born in Kal Yafai," Hearn said in the news release. "He took a two-weight world champion to school and made history as the first world champion from Birmingham [in more than a century]."

Yafai, a 2008 Olympian, said he hopes to be dominant in his initial defense and then move on to unifying the world titles in a talent-rich weight class that also includes titleholder Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez, the pound-for-pound king.

"The world champions at [junior bantamweight] are all top, top fighters," Yafai said. "Roman Gonzalez is considered to be one of the pound-for-pound best and Naoya Inoue is a huge name in Japan and looks very impressive, so it's an exciting division to be in.

"I want to prove that I can mix it with those guys and I need to kick my reign off in style on May 13 to do that."