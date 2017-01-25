Junior featherweight world titleholder Guillermo Rigondeaux will defend his belt against interim titleholder and mandatory challenger Moises "Chucky" Flores in the co-feature of the Miguel Cotto-James Kirkland junior middleweight bout, Jay Z's Roc Nation Sports announced Wednesday.

The card is scheduled for Feb. 25 (HBO PPV, 9 p.m. ET) at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The Ford Center at The Star is the new training facility of the Dallas Cowboys, which also includes a 12,000-seat arena.

The 36-year-old Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs), a two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist who defected and fights out of Miami, Florida, will be making his second title defense since having his title reinstated by the WBA. His title had been stripped because of a long layoff.

"I'm very excited. It's my first fight back in the States in over a year," said Rigondeaux, who was essentially forced to go overseas because his fights were not wanted by the television networks due to their lack of entertainment value. "I want to show the world and my loyal fans that I am still one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world.

"I'd like to thank Moises Flores for having the courage to face me in the ring. He is a tough fighter and will have all his fans in Texas cheering for him. It's going to be a battle."

Flores (25-0, 17 KOs), 30, of Mexico, won an interim title in April 2015 and has defended it twice, but the WBA finally ordered the mandatory bout against Rigondeaux.

"I'm very excited to be facing Guillermo Rigondeaux," Flores said. "I'm training hard and look forward to making the Mexican fans proud when I defeat the great Rigondeaux."

Roc Nation Sports, with a thin stable of fighters, went outside the company to make another one of the fights it announced for the pay-per-view telecast. It made a deal with Golden Boy Promotions for a 10-round junior featherweight bout between 22-year-old blue-chip prospect and Mexico native Diego De La Hoya (16-0, 9 KOs), a first cousin of Golden Boy CEO Oscar De La Hoya, and former world title challenger Yoandris Salinas (21-2-2, 14 KOs).

"I want to be at the top, and leave a legacy behind that makes people look at me as one of the greats -- and that comes with accepting tougher fights like this one," De La Hoya said. "Salinas has fought a number of great fighters, but with my discipline and hunger to become the best I can be, I will put it all on the line to come out victorious."

Salinas, 31, a Cuban defector also based in Miami, is coming off a sixth-round knockout loss to Manuel Avila and returning to the ring following 18 months away from boxing because of a hand injury.

"Diego may be undefeated but I'm here to show the world that I'm back and still a contender," said Salinas, who fought to a draw with Scott Quigg in London in a 2013 world title bout. "Everything is bigger in Texas, and the Texas fans can expect a big show on Feb. 25 when we go toe to toe. This fight is about pride, and a victory on the undercard of Cotto-Kirkland puts me one step closer to my goal of winning a world title."

Roc Nation Sports said a fourth bout will be added to the pay-per-view but it is not finalized yet.