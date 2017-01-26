Ringstar Sports promoter Richard Schaefer's signing binge continued Wednesday with the announcement that he has made a deal with lightweight Lindolfo Delgado, a 2016 Olympian from Mexico.

"I'm very proud to welcome a young man with the talent and heart of Lindolfo Delgado to our roster at Ringstar," Schaefer said. "We're excited to add a second Mexican Olympian and fifth 2016 Olympian to the Ringstar family. I know that Lindolfo will bring the heart of a Mexican warrior every time he enters the ring, and I expect him to be a fan favorite in the U.S. and Mexico. I can't wait to get started on helping him achieve his dreams and make him a star in this sport."

Earlier in the week, Schaefer signed former heavyweight and cruiserweight world titleholder David Haye and Tony Yoka, the 2016 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist from France.

Since Schaefer returned to boxing this past summer, the former longtime CEO of Golden Boy Promotions has also signed welterweight Money Powell IV; welterweight Eimantas Stanionis, a 2016 Lithuanian Olympian; 2016 U.S. Olympic lightweight Carlos Balderas as well as his older brother, bantamweight Jose Balderas; and middleweight Misael Rodriguez, Delgado's Olympic teammate and bronze-medal winner.

The 22-year-old Delgado, who was 139-15 as an amateur, including a win against Carlos Balderas, began boxing in 2004 at age 10 and eventually medaled at various youth tournaments, including a gold medal at the 2012 Mexican National Olympiad. He also claimed a gold medal at the 2014 Pan American Sports Festival and gold at the 2016 American Olympic qualifier, which secured his ticket to the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.

"By signing with Ringstar I will be given the best opportunities to become a world champion and have the career I envision," Delgado said. "I really feel that this is the best promotion company for me. I believe Ringstar can help me reach great heights in the sport and beyond.

"The Olympics were a beautiful experience for me. I learned that you can't hold anything back. Every time that I compete, I know that I have to leave it all in the ring. I'm going to do everything I can to take advantage of every opportunity I get."

At the Olympics, Delgado lost his opening-round match by decision to Italy's Carmine Tommasone, who was one of the few professionals to compete in Rio following a rules change that allowed professional boxers to participate.

"I'm going to work hard to reach my full potential as a fighter," Delgado said. "I have an elegant style that is full of passion. Mexican legends are popular because they are warriors. I am going to model my style after them and use it to conquer the sport."

Delgado's pro debut probably will take place on a card in March that Schaefer is hoping to put on in Los Angeles that would feature the pro debuts of several of the boxers he has signed.