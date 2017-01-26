Lee Selby keeping his eyes on a bigger prize

While most of the attention Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas will be on the featherweight world title rematch between Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz, who waged one of the best fights of 2016, tucked away on the undercard will be another featherweight titleholder in Lee Selby.

Selby hasn't fought for nearly a year but will return for his mandatory defense against former titlist Jonathan Victor Barros in a bout that will top the Showtime Extreme-televised portion of the card (8 p.m. ET/PT with the main card on Showtime beginning at 10 p.m. ET).

It's an important fight for Selby because besides the obvious desire to retain his world title for the third time, he is hoping to set up a really big fight/payday with Frampton.

That potential fight would be big in the United Kingdom as Selby (23-1, 8 KOs), 29, hails from Wales while Frampton (23-0, 14 KOs), also 29, is from Northern Ireland.

"I think people have been overlooking my fight. It's going to be a very tough battle," Selby said. "I don't think it's going to be an easy fight, but if I can come through OK it would be a massive fight against Carl Frampton next. I think it would be one of the biggest in the U.K.

"It was hard to pick a winner between Frampton and Santa Cruz in the first fight and I was sitting ringside. I'm rooting for Carl Frampton this time so we can make that huge unification fight."

But first comes Barros (41-4-1, 22 KOs), 32, of Argentina, who has won seven fights in a row.

"My opponent is a big, physical guy with a lot of experience," Selby said. "He can definitely punch and he's going to try throwing shots from an unorthodox position. Hopefully, my angles will help me be successful."

Selby said he has no worries about fighting in the United States since he has done it once before. In May 2015, he retained his title for the second time by outpointing former three-division titleholder Fernando Montiel in Glendale, Arizona, on ESPN.

"Having already fought in the U.S. is valuable because it helps me know what to expect," Selby said. "But fighting in Las Vegas will be different. Carl Frampton has brought a lot of fans over and we'll see whether they cheer or boo me. Either way it'll be a good atmosphere.

"I think every boxer dreams of fighting in Las Vegas, especially in the U.K. We've watched Floyd Mayweather fight here for years and we want to emulate that. It's not an unrealistic dream now."

Once Selby's fight is in the books, he should be able to relax and watch Frampton-Santa Cruz II.

Undoubtedly, fans interested in seeing Frampton eventually face Selby will be able to compare them as they fight on the same card.

"This is a great opportunity for fans to see two international stars like Carl and myself in person and we'll certainly put on a great show," Selby said.

Frampton, for his part, is also interested in a Selby fight should all go well against Santa Cruz (32-1-1, 18 KOs).

"If it's two wins-to-nil for me (against Santa Cruz), I'd rather move on and fight someone like Lee Selby," Frampton said. "I just want to be involved in big fights."