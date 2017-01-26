Mikey Garcia says that the best fights of his career are still to come, including his January 28th fight against Dejan Zlaticanin where he looks to claim the WBC lightweight title. (1:29)

Lightweight contender Mikey Garcia was not happy to have lost 2½ years of his prime while engaged in battle with former promoter Top Rank over his promotional contract, but he tries to look on the bright side.

He is still only 29, still in his prime, still undefeated and he does not have a lot of wear and tear on his body because he has not been in grueling fights. The way Garcia sees things, the best is still to come.

Dejan Zlaticanin vs. Mikey Garcia Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas

When: Saturday

TV: Showtime, 10 p.m. ET

After finally settling the case, Garcia returned from the layoff in impressive fashion in July, dominating former featherweight titleholder Elio Rojas en route to a fifth-round knockout on the Carl Frampton-Leo Santa Cruz undercard. Garcia's bout was designed for him to shake off the rust of the layoff and get his legs back under him. But now comes the tough part -- winning another world title against a quality titleholder.

Garcia has already won world titles at featherweight and junior lightweight and will go for his third belt when he challenges Dejan Zlaticanin on Saturday night (Showtime, 10 ET with preliminary bouts on Showtime Extreme beginning at 8 ET/PT) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

"There are still a lot of things that I want to accomplish in this sport," Garcia said. "This would be my third division with a world title. I would obviously want to unify titles or go after titles at 140-pounds. I'm going to do whatever it takes to elevate myself in this sport."

The main event will pit featherweight titleholder and 2016 fighter of the year Frampton (23-0, 14 KOs) against former titlist Santa Cruz (32-1-1, 18 KOs) in a rematch of Frampton's title-winning majority decision on July 30 in one of the best fights of 2016. But Zlaticanin-Garcia carries significance as well.

Unbeaten Mikey Garcia will attempt to win his third world title in as many weight classes on Saturday in his first title bout since returning from a two-plus-year layoff. Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

"This fight is a great opportunity for me and I'm going to take advantage of it," Garcia said. "This is a new division for me and I believe I'm facing the toughest guy in the division. This is going to be a great division for me. I feel fast and strong and really believe you will see the best Mikey Garcia at lightweight.

"Had I been fighting during my layoff, I would probably be close to retiring by now. The time allowed me to go enjoy life and my family and come back to the sport with a new mindset and ready to work."

Said Ringstar Sports promoter Richard Schaefer, who works with Garcia: "Mikey Garcia has the potential to become the biggest superstar in the sport. He has a great personality and can really fight. All the ingredients are there."

When Garcia (35-0, 29 KOs), of Oxnard, California, knocked out Rojas he looked outstanding, certainly not like a fighter who had not boxed in 2½ years. During the layoff, Garcia spent ample time at the gym owned by his brother and trainer Robert Garcia, helping him train fighters and sparring with them. So when he returned in July he said he felt as though he hadn't missed much time.

"I think I was ready to fight for the title even after the layoff on my first fight back," Garcia said. "We obviously were not able to secure a title fight and I had to get through Rojas. But I think the Rojas fight showed everybody that I didn't lose a beat. I was right where I was before the layoff.

"The styles that Rojas presented versus the style that Dejan presents is very different, so it's not like I took that as a preparation for this. It just means that I have to get back to the ring. And after I got that one taken care of, we were looking for a world title fight. And Dejan was available and willing to give me a title shot. And we are taking this opportunity."

Said Robert Garcia: "Mikey wants these big challenges. Zlaticanin is a polished champion with tremendous power. The challenge is ahead of him. There are so many big names at lightweight and other weight classes. His goals are to get there, and it starts with this fight."

Editor's Picks Mikey Garcia is fighting back the years Undefeated Mikey Garcia finally has a shot at another title after being unable to fight for nearly three years in the prime of his career because of a contract dispute.

Lee Selby keeping his eyes on a bigger prize Lee Selby hasn't fought in nearly a year, but views his fight Saturday against Jonathan Victor Barros as a potential stepping stone to a bigger fight against Carl Frampton.

Can Santa Cruz regain his title in the rematch with Frampton? Accuracy was a big problem for Leo Santa Cruz in his defeat to Carl Frampton last July. Should he change his strategy for the rematch? Maybe sticking to what he knows best is a better option. 2 Related

Zlaticanin (22-0, 15 KOs), a 32-year-old southpaw and the first fighter from Montenegro to win a world title, is no pushover. He is a pressure fighter with good power. He upset hot prospect Ivan Redkach by fourth-round knockout in June 2015 and then won a vacant 135-pound world title in June when he pulverized Franklin Mamani in three one-sided rounds.

"I love to jab and use it to set up other big punches," Garcia said of his plan. "It's a foundation for everything, even defense. A lot of fighters don't use it, but I could use it for an entire fight. All of those big punches can change a fight, but the jab sets everything up. This is a great fight. Dejan is going to come to win. I'm coming to take his title. It's going to be a great show but I feel that I'm going to win a world title in my third division."

Zlaticanin, however, has no plans to give up his title without a fight. Back home, he became very famous when he won the title and he likes it that way.

"They recognize me, everyone from kids of five years to all the elders," he said. "Everyone knows me. But the people who are representing sports ministers, they might think that they already know what this means for them. And for every country, not just for little countries. This is a very big result."

Zlaticanin, however, could have elected to fight a soft touch in his first defense. That is certainly something a lot of fighters do when they win a title. But Zlaticanin wanted a real fight.

"I like to fight the best. I don't feel good when I win and someone maybe is not the best," he said. "I want to fight the best and to fight dangerous opponents and to test myself every time to be better and better. We're striving to be the best. I'm a world champion and I'm going to leave the ring a champion. Mikey can try and take away my belt, but he's not going to be able to. I'm going for a knockout. I'm the kind of fighter who is going to be aggressive. I always want to impress the fans and give them excitement.

"If Mikey stands in the pocket with me, it will be a short night. If he wants to box, it will take a little longer, but my goal is still to knock him out. It's going to be hard in Las Vegas to get a decision against a Mexican icon like Mikey Garcia and this is why I'm trying to make it exciting and bring the fight to him."

Zlaticanin's team knows he is the underdog, but believes he has defied the odds before.

Hard-hitting lightweight titlist Dejan Zlaticanin, a native of Montenegro, is taking nothing to chance with the judges in Saturday's fight and plans on going for the knockout. Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

"It was a very hard uphill road for Dejan to get where he was going. He had to fight a lot of different places and fight people that he wasn't supposed to beat, in other people's minds. But he won," said Alex Vaysfeld, Zlaticanin's manager. "Dejan knows how to be an underdog. I guarantee you that Dejan knows every aspect of Garcia's game. When he steps into that ring, you will all see something amazing."

Garcia complimented Zlaticanin for his ability but said he has what it takes to dethrone him.

"He's a very good, aggressive fighter with dangerous power," Garcia said. "He's always coming in looking for the knockout, looking for big shots, trying to land his big, overhand left [and] right hand to the body. Just, he's very good at what he does.

"Now, I think that that's a dangerous opponent but that's the fight that will give me the most recognition. When I got guys in front of me, just like he said, if he's got a guy in front of him that's easy, doesn't mean the same. The victory won't carry the same value."

Garcia plans to get that quality victory over Zlaticanin and continue striving to achieve his goals of unifying the titles and making up for the lost time of the past couple of years.

"If I could get the winner of the Jorge Linares-Anthony Crolla rematch [on March 25], and claim supremacy in the division, that would be great," Garcia said. "I'll go anywhere in the world to do it and I definitely want these challenges. I think this is going to be a great fight but I do believe that I'm going to become the new world champion on Saturday night."