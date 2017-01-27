Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title fight against Wladimir Klitschko is set to attract a record-breaking 90,000 fans to Wembley Stadium on April 29.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has given promoter Eddie Hearn permission to extend the capacity by 10,000, ensuring that Joshua vs. Klitschko will have the biggest attendance in Britain for a boxing event since the end of the Second World War.

Khan said: "I can't wait to see the fight of the year here in London and it's fantastic that a post-war record crowd will get to watch it at a world-class venue like Wembley."

The super-middleweight rematch between Britons Carl Froch and George Groves attracted 80,000 to the same venue in 2014.

Joshua's (18-0, 18 KOs) IBF world heavyweight title and the vacant WBA belt will be on the line against Ukrainian Klitschko (64-4, 53 KOs), who ruled as champion for over nine years before a surprise points defeat to Joshua's fellow Briton Tyson Fury in November 2015.

Khan agreed for there to be more underground tubes and overground trains available for fight fans after the event has finished during talks with Network Rail, Transport for London (TfL) and Wembley Stadium.

Joshua-Klitschko is expected to almost double the revenue of Froch-Groves II. Scott Heavey/Getty Images

Network Rail agreed to temporarily postpone planned engineering works on the day, while the Mayor told TfL to increase capacity on the Jubilee and Metropolitan tube lines.

"I'm delighted Transport for London and Network Rail have pulled out all the stops to make this happen so we can move 90,000 people around the capital quickly and safely," said Khan.

"Like me, they have recognised the importance to the capital of staging this epic showdown of the best two fighters in the heavyweight division and I look forward to our great city staging more great fights in the future."

Hearn, who also promoted Froch-Groves II, added: "The demand for tickets for Joshua versus Klitschko is phenomenal. This is unquestionably the biggest fight in British boxing history and we would have sold out Wembley twice over."

Additional reporting by Nick Parkinson.