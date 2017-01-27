Bernardo Osuna and Julio Cesar Chavez share what to expect when featherweight world titleholder Carl Frampton faces Leo Santa Cruz in a rematch of one of the best fights of 2016. (1:29)

LAS VEGAS -- In a fight as close and competitive as the barnburner Leo Santa Cruz and Carl Frampton produced on July 30 in Brooklyn, New York, any little thing could have been the difference between victory and defeat.

Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas

When: Saturday

TV: Showtime, 10 p.m. ET

In the end, it was Frampton, in an outstanding fight of the year contender, who edged Santa Cruz by majority decision to take his featherweight world title and seal his eventual 2016 fighter of the year honors.

Santa Cruz fought an excellent fight, coming up just short, but he wonders what might have been had his father, Jose Santa Cruz, the man who trained him to world titles in three weight classes, been the usual vocal presence throughout his training camp and during the fight.

"Carl Frampton is a great fighter and I knew it would be a tough fight. I didn't get to train for that fight like I was supposed to. My father was going through cancer treatment so I wasn't 100 percent in the training. I was thinking about my dad's health." Leo Santa Cruz

Leo came into the fight riding an emotional roller coaster. He nearly pulled out because his father had been diagnosed in April with stage 3 bone cancer in his spine. But the elder Santa Cruz, 56, insisted that his son go through with the fight and then perked him up when the illness went into remission and he was well enough to join him in the later stages of training camp and travel to New York.

However, the uncertainty over his father's health played havoc with Santa Cruz's mental state throughout the training camp and he was also not sure until the last minute whether his dad would be able to make the trip from their home in Southern California to New York.

"I think I was worrying more about him, about his health, how he was doing, if he was going to be able to go to the fight with me or if he was even going to wake up the day after tomorrow to be there with us, because cancer is a very dangerous disease that you could be here with us today or tomorrow you won't be here with us," Santa Cruz said.

Although Jose was around the gym for the final few weeks of the training camp and was able to travel to New York, he was not at full strength and the bulk of the training duties were left up to Leo's older brother Antonio.

"Since my dad wasn't here, we didn't come with a big game plan," Leo said. "We had trained for one thing with my brother and then when my dad got there, he wanted us to train a different way. So we got confused. We got a little bit frustrated."

The good news is that Jose's cancer is now in full remission and there he was at his son's side looking healthy wearing his usual big black cowboy hat for the final news conference Thursday before his son faces Frampton in their much-anticipated rematch Saturday night (Showtime, 10 ET with preliminary bouts on Showtime Extreme beginning at 8 ET/PT) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Featherweight titleholder Carl Frampton, right, will be looking for his second major win against Leo Santa Cruz in the rematch Saturday night in Las Vegas. Edward Diller/DiBella Entertainment

In the co-feature, lightweight world titleholder Dejan Zlaticanin (22-0, 15 KOs), a 32-year-old southpaw and the first fighter from Montenegro to win a world title, will make his first defense against the favored Mikey Garcia (35-0, 29 KOs), 29, of Oxnard, California, who is bidding to win a world title in his third weight division.

Leo appeared at ease next to his father and believes his healthy presence will be the difference in reversing the result against Frampton.

"In the first camp, I didn't have my dad with me and me and my brother were doing something that we thought was going to be a good game plan," Santa Cruz said. "But, you know, my dad is smart when it comes to that. My dad is the one who's always watching boxing. He's always watching different styles of different boxers and he knows how to fight like different styles.

"And this time having him there in the gym with me, he's telling me specifically like what punches I have to throw with Frampton, how to fight him and stuff like that. And he's always there pressuring me. He pushes me and gives me that extra motivation and everything.

"I'm pushing myself harder to train, to go out there and give it my all. We're going to go with a great game plan to go out there and try to beat Frampton. He's always there telling me how to beat him and now that I have him there, we're going to have no problems when we get in the fight."

When Ringstar Sports promoter Richard Schaefer made it a point to announce during the news conference that Jose's cancer was in full remission, there were cheers throughout the media center because Jose is a well-liked and humble man who has garnered respect from all corners of the industry.

"He was always there from an early age on taking him to the gym, guiding and helping Leo to become the kind of person he is today," Schaefer said. "(He's a person) who is healthy, who is strong, who has beat cancer and is here on Saturday night to guide his son to bring the world title back home.

"His cancer is in full remission. He's very happy. Lot of thanks to all well-wishers. The beautiful thing in boxing is we might fight, we might not always be on the same page, but when one of us of the boxing fraternity is in trouble and is in need we stick together and I think that's a very special bond. Leo's father very much appreciates how you all pulled for him."

Jose said he was able to fully participate in his son's training camp and that he'll be his usual vocal presence in the corner come fight night.

Jose Santa Cruz, left, father and trainer of Leo Santa Cruz, was battling cancer before the first fight against Carl Frampton in July. Amanda Westcott/Showtime

"I feel really good. My cancer is dormant right now and I feel like I'm recuperating and getting back to my normal self," Jose said. "I'm making sure that everything is fine and I'm doing well with the doctors. Right now everything on the health forefront is good. I am happy to be part of Leo's training camp again. I think that was the major difference in his last fight. I'm back pressuring him again and making sure he keeps the pressure on his opponent. I think my presence in the gym reminds him of the work he needs to do.

"Leo wasn't defending the way that he should have in the last fight. He kept throwing punches without blocking. He was throwing sluggish, slow punches. I'm getting him back on point and making sure that he doesn't let up."

Some fighters would take issue with Santa Cruz (32-1-1, 18 KOs) using his father's illness as an excuse for the loss, but not Frampton (23-0, 14 KOs). He and Santa Cruz, 28, have deep respect for each other and, frankly, appear to like each other. So Frampton, 29, of Northern Ireland, said he does not take Santa Cruz's talk of distractions in a bad way.

"I don't take it as an insult. Look, it was a difficult time for the whole family," Frampton said. "So, obviously, mentally maybe he's not going to be right. But in the lead up to the fight his dad had been there for the last (three) weeks and he was in the corner. So I don't want to say anything disrespectful. It was a tough time for the whole family, but you listen to Leo before the fight and he came in well-prepared. I think he'll come in even more prepared this time so I'm expecting again a very difficult night.

"I don't want to say it's an excuse. It can't be an excuse. Your father has cancer. It's a difficult time for anyone. I don't know how I would have dealt with it personally. Leo obviously is a very strong-minded person to be able to step into the ring and fight me when that's going on."

Now that Jose is back in the saddle, Leo all but said there will be no excuses this time if he loses again.

"Thank God the cancer is in remission, in complete remission," he said. "He's doing a lot better and so my mind is clear and the only thing on my mind is the fight, that I want to go out there and do a great fight for all the fans. And hopefully it will be another fight of the year."