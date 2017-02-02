        <
        >

          Pound-for-pound rankings: Leo Santa Cruz, Mikey Garcia get votes after great performances

          play
          Santa Cruz returns favor, beats Frampton by majority decision (0:36)

          In a rematch of their 2016 fight when Carl Frampton won by majority decision, Leo Santz Cruz wins by the same margin. (0:36)

          2:42 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Who is the world's best fighter, regardless of weight class? Check out ESPN's latest top 10.

          Don't forget to check out Dan Rafael's divisional rankings, which are updated weekly.

          For a list of the current champions in all weight classes, click here.

          Note: Results are through Feb. 2

          THE PANEL: Dan Rafael, Brian Campbell, Teddy Atlas, Nigel Collins, Joe Cortez, Carlos Narvaez, Bernardo Pilatti, Eric Raskin, Nick Parkinson and Salvador Rodriguez.

          The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest submitted ranking, then the one with the most votes at that ranking.

          Others receiving votes: Leo Santa Cruz, (6), Mikey Garcia (5), Naoya Inoue (5), Oscar Valdez (2), Deontay Wilder (2), Timothy Bradley Jr. (1), Errol Spence Jr. (1), Carl Framtpon 1