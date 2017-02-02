For a list of the current champions in all weight classes, click here.
Note: Results are through Feb. 2
THE PANEL: Dan Rafael, Brian Campbell, Teddy Atlas, Nigel Collins, Joe Cortez, Carlos Narvaez, Bernardo Pilatti, Eric Raskin, Nick Parkinson and Salvador Rodriguez.
The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest submitted ranking, then the one with the most votes at that ranking.
Others receiving votes: Leo Santa Cruz, (6), Mikey Garcia (5), Naoya Inoue (5), Oscar Valdez (2), Deontay Wilder (2), Timothy Bradley Jr. (1), Errol Spence Jr. (1), Carl Framtpon 1