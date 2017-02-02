In a rematch of their 2016 fight when Carl Frampton won by majority decision, Leo Santz Cruz wins by the same margin. (0:36)

Note: Results are through Feb. 2

1. ROMAN GONZALEZ RECORD: 46-0, 38 KOs

DIVISION: Junior bantamweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Carlos Cuadras, Sept. 10, 2016

NEXT FIGHT: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, March 18

2. GENNADY GOLOVKIN RECORD: 36-0, 33 KOs

DIVISION: Middleweight (unified titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO5) Kell Brook, Sept. 10, 2016

NEXT FIGHT: Daniel Jacobs, March 18

3. ANDRE WARD RECORD: 31-0, 15 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight (unified titleholder)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Sergey Kovalev, Nov. 19, 2016

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

4. SERGEY KOVALEV RECORD: 30-1-1, 26 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight

LAST FIGHT: L (UD12) Andre Ward, Nov. 19, 2016

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

5. VASYL LOMACHENKO RECORD: 7-1, 5 KOs

DIVISION: Junior lightweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO7) Nicholas Walters, Nov. 26, 2016

NEXT FIGHT: TBA, April 8

6. TERENCE CRAWFORD RECORD: 29-0, 20 KOs

DIVISION: Junior welterweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO8) John Molina Jr., Dec. 10, 2016

NEXT FIGHT: TBA, May 20

7. MANNY PACQUIAO RECORD: 59-6-2, 38 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Jessie Vargas, Nov. 5, 2016

NEXT FIGHT: Jeff Horn, April 22

8. CANELO ALVAREZ RECORD: 48-1-1, 34 KOs

DIVISION: Junior middleweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (KO9) Liam Smith, Sept. 17, 2016

NEXT FIGHT: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., May 6

9. GUILLERMO RIGONDEAUX RECORD: 17-0, 11 KOs

DIVISION: Junior featherweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO2) James Dickens, July 16, 2016

NEXT FIGHT: Moises Flores, Feb. 25

10. KEITH THURMAN RECORD: 27-0, 22 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Shawn Porter, June 25, 2016

NEXT FIGHT: Danny Garcia, March 4

THE PANEL: Dan Rafael, Brian Campbell, Teddy Atlas, Nigel Collins, Joe Cortez, Carlos Narvaez, Bernardo Pilatti, Eric Raskin, Nick Parkinson and Salvador Rodriguez.

The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest submitted ranking, then the one with the most votes at that ranking.

How our writers voted Pos. Atlas Campbell Collins Cortez Narvaez Pilatti Parkinson Rafael Raskin Rodriguez 1 V. Lomachenko A. Ward R. Gonzalez R. Gonzalez R. Gonzalez R. Gonzalez R. Gonzalez R. Gonzalez R. Gonzalez R. Gonzalez 2 T. Crawford R. Gonzalez G. Golovkin G. Golovkin C. Alvarez G. Golovkin G. Golovkin G. Golovkin G. Golovkin G. Golovkin 3 A. Ward G. Golovkin C. Alvarez A. Ward M. Pacquiao T. Crawford A. Ward A. Ward S. Kovalev S. Kovalev 4 K. Thurman S. Kovalev A. Ward S. Kovalev S. Kovalev A. Ward V. Lomachenko S. Kovalev A. Ward A. Ward 5 S. Kovalev T. Crawford S. Kovalev T. Crawford G. Golovkin S. Kovalev S. Kovalev V. Lomachenko V. Lomachenko M. Pacquiao 6 R. Gonzalez V. Lomachenko N. Inoue M. Pacquiao V. Lomachenko V. Lomachenko M. Pacquiao M. Pacquiao T. Crawford C. Alvarez 7 G. Rigondeaux M. Pacquiao M. Pacquiao C. Alvarez T. Crawford K. Thurman T. Crawford T. Crawford M. Pacquiao V. Lomachenko 8 C. Alvarez G. Rigondeaux T. Crawford V. Lomachenko A. Ward M. Pacquiao C. Alvarez C. Alvarez C. Alvarez T. Crawford 9 M. Pacquiao M. Garcia V. Lomachenko K. Thurman D. Wilder O. Valdez L. Santa Cruz M. Garcia G. Rigondeaux G. Rigondeaux 10 E. Spence Jr. L. Santa Cruz G. Rigondeaux L. Santa Cruz G. Rigondeaux G. Rigondeaux C. Frampton L. Santa Cruz M. Garcia L. Santa Cruz

Others receiving votes: Leo Santa Cruz, (6), Mikey Garcia (5), Naoya Inoue (5), Oscar Valdez (2), Deontay Wilder (2), Timothy Bradley Jr. (1), Errol Spence Jr. (1), Carl Framtpon 1