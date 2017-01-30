Floyd Mayweather spent time at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in August watching the boxing competition in search of talent for his Mayweather Promotions and on Monday the company announced it has signed Richardson Hitchins.

Hitchins, who is from Brooklyn, New York, failed to qualify for the United States Olympic team and instead represented Haiti, the home country of his parents, at the Rio Games.

The 19-year-old Hitchins is scheduled to make his professional debut on March 4 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

"Mayweather Promotions is pleased to announce another addition to our growing stable of exciting fighters," company CEO Leonard Ellerbe said.

"We have proven we are here to stay, and we plan on giving the fans more exciting fights. Hitchins is a star in the making and we are in a position to get him to world champion status."

The 19-year-old Hitchins, who will fight as a junior welterweight in the professional ranks, is scheduled to make his professional debut on March 4 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in a four-round bout against an opponent to be determined. The fight will take place on the undercard of the welterweight world title unification fight between Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia.

Hitchins, who began boxing at age 12 and credits his childhood gym, Atlas Cops & Kids, for keeping him away from the streets, won two New York Golden Gloves titles before competing in the Olympics. At the Rio Games, Hitchins lost a unanimous decision to American Gary Antuanne Russell in his opening-round match.

Besides his amateur bouts, Hitchins has gained valuable experience sparring and training with fighters such as unified junior welterweight world champion Terence Crawford and two Brooklyn pros of note, welterweight contender Sadam Ali and former welterweight world titleholder Luis Collazo.

"I am a product of my environment. It's built me to where I am today and it's no mistake I'm this good," Hitchins said. "I'm just happy to work with a team who is in a place to help me achieve my goals as a fighter."