Amir Khan's public row with members of his family has led to him sacking his dad, Shah, from the role as fight negotiator.

The Briton, who last year stepped up two weight divisions to unsuccessfully challenge Saul Alvarez for his world middleweight title, will rely on Asif Vali for boxing and commercial advice instead of his father.

Shah has been a key decision-maker in his son's career since he won silver at the 2004 Olympics as an amateur.

However, Vali has also worked with Khan on and off since he turned professional in 2005, and manager Al Haymon will remain the guiding force behind the former world light-welterweight champion's career.

Family will always be my family. I just think it's best they stay out of my boxing business. I will always respect and love them — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) January 31, 2017

In a flurry of changes, Khan (31-4, 19 KOs) revealed on social media he had fired friend Saj Mohammed, who was best man at his wedding, and consultant uncle Tahir Khan, too.

"I love my family to bits, but my business is boxing and I'll have a different team to do that," Khan told the Daily Mirror.

"My dad, my mum, I respect them. I want a family relationship with them rather than a business relationship. They'll be at my next fight, hopefully. I will invite them.

"When you mix the two it can get a bit difficult. That's why I want to keep them separate."

Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom Khan recently appeared on breakfast television in the UK to give their side of a family fallout and discuss a sex-tape leak. Faryal had accused her husband's family of bullying.

Khan, 30, is in San Francisco preparing for his first fight since being knocked out in the sixth round by Alvarez in May and is hoping to return before the summer.

His opponent will not be British rival Kell Brook, the IBF world welterweight champion, because the two parties could not agree to a split over revenue.