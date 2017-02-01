Danny Green doesn't buy in to Anthony Mundine's rheteric outside the ring, saying his job is just to box. (0:23)

ADELAIDE - The Australian National Anthem will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Friday night, but Anthony Mundine won't be in the ring.

The outspoken boxer and proud Indigenous Australian will remain in his changing room until after the anthem is played, before making his way to the ring to fight Danny Green in a highly-anticipated rematch of their 2006 bout.

A large media contingent was on hand at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday where both fighters landed a few verbal blows ahead of their showdown on Friday night.

But things turned deadly serious when Mundine was asked whether he was sticking to his guns about the anthem, having on Monday revealed he wouldn't stand when the "racist" Advance Australia Fair was played.

"I ain't coming out until it's played," Mundine said. "I ain't coming out until it's played...they've got no choice."

It remains to be seen whether Green will be in the ring or whether he too remains in his room, as has been the case with many of Mundine's fights over the last few years.

Green's manager Justin Manikolos said that was "yet to be decided", before Mundine then interrupted: "they've got no choice".

Mundine slammed Advance Australia Fair on Monday, claiming it was at the core of the injustice against Aboriginal Australians.

Photo by Julian Andrews/Getty Images

"It's a racist anthem and doesn't represent our people," he said.

"It's disrespectful to our people. And this is close to my heart. I like Jessica [Mauboy] but it's not for our people. They are just using her because she is black."

On Wednesday, Mundine claimed he hadn't wanted to make the anthem an issue at all this week before quickly launching into a history lesson - linking Advance Australia Fair with the White Australia Policy from the middle of the last century.

"I didn't really want to talk about the anthem but a good friend of mine asked me a question, and I'm an honest dude - I'm a straight shooter," he said.

"I can't stand for something that's blatantly racist, man. Advance Australia Fair when it's really Advance Australia White; that was the theme song for the White Australia Policy if you all know about your history.

"Like I said, I'm about uniting the people...bringing the people together and trying to live in peace and harmony as a people and enjoy our great nation. But when our people, the first nation's people are disrespected like that, the flag and the anthem, then I've got to say something."

Join our Live and Interactive blog of the entire card on Friday evening featuring world No. 10-light-heavyweight Trent Broadhurst, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Andrew Moloney, unbeaten in 11 pro fights, Kostya Tszyu's son, Tim, who won his professional debut last month, and Wallabies rugby star Quade Cooper, who has won his only two pro fights. Watch the card Live and Exclusive on Main Event from 7pm AEDT.