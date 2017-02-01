Wladimir Klitschko has said there will be respect from both fighters ahead of his heavyweight title bout with Anthony Joshua. (1:07)

Anthony Joshua says this is the "perfect time" to fight Wladimir Klitschko -- and claims the Ukrainian hates engaging in mind games.

Unbeaten Joshua will defend his IBF title against experienced Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on April 29, with a vacant WBA strap also up for grabs.

"In three years I'll be too good and in three years he'll be too old," Joshua told Sky Sports. "What he says is true -- this is the perfect time."

The fight is expected to be one of the biggest of 2017, boasting the largest attendance in Britain for a boxing event since the end of the Second World War, with 90,000 fans expected to turn out in north London.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan gave promoter Eddie Hearn permission to extend Wembley's capacity -- surpassing the 80,000 who saw the super-middleweight rematch between Carl Froch and George Groves at the national stadium in 2014.

"He [Klitschko] doesn't like mind games," continued Joshua. "My obsession is about life and is about me. What I have got to do to be the best me? The outcome will always naturally happen."

Despite this being the biggest fight of Joshua's career so far, the 27-year-old has no plans of stopping here and wants to follow the footsteps of compatriots Lennox Lewis, Ricky Hatton, and Joe Calzaghe in becoming a big name in the U.S.

However, some have questioned if Joshua can pull off the win, arguing he has yet to be fully challenged after he comfortably dispatched Eric Molina over three rounds on Dec. 11.

"Don't worry about the title. Worry about what you've got to do today, tomorrow, the next day and that title will be waiting for you.

"The fight is one under the dark lights and you go under the lights to shine, so I am looking forward to getting back in there."