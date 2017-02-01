Joe Cordina, who represented Great Britain at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, signed on Wednesday with Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, the top promoter in the United Kingdom.

Cordina, who is from Wales and boxed at lightweight in the Olympics, plans to fight as a junior lightweight as a professional. The date for his pro debut is not yet set.

"After the Games I knew that I was going to turn pro and I'm itching to get going," Cordina said. "I will be learning on the job really. It's going to be different but I am used to fighting different styles every day at tournaments and I think I am good at adapting.

"I want my name up in lights in Las Vegas, that's the dream. There's pressure there but I don't feel it from what people think. It comes from myself. That works for me. If I put pressure on myself it makes me perform. We talk to psychologists at Team GB and they teach you to turn pressure into a positive and that's what I do. Sometimes people say that you shouldn't put pressure on yourself but I use it to get out there and do the business."

The 25-year-old Cordina is a former European amateur champion and Commonwealth Games bronze medalist. As professional he will be trained by Tony Sims, who also trains junior welterweight world titlist Ricky Burns, among others, and used to train heavyweight word titleholder Anthony Joshua.

"I just want to put on a good show against anyone put in front of me, excite the fans and build up a profile," Cordina said. "I want people to be talking about me and raving about my performances because in three years' time I want to be fighting for a world title. There's no better feeling in the world than having your hand raised at the end of a fight. It's such a high that you can't explain it.

"You have to do it to really know what it's like, and it's a feeling I want to keep experiencing. People in Wales have been asking when I'm going to turn pro for a while now as they want to follow my progression. [Countryman] Lee Selby has done great things, won a world title; Nathan Cleverly is a world champion again. But I think that people in Cardiff are waiting for someone to draw everybody in and I feel I can be the man to do that. I don't want to fight for my first world title anywhere but Cardiff, and I think that the Welsh public will get right behind me."

Hearn, who promotes Joshua, Burns and many of the top fighters in the U.K., wanted to sign Cordina all along.

"I've had my eye on Joe Cordina for some time," Hearn said. "I believe he is an exceptional talent. I feel there is real potential for a star to flourish in Welsh boxing but the goal is to make him a global star as well. Fans are really going to enjoy his style and watching his career unfold on Sky Sports."