Big-hitting heavyweight prospect Trey Lippe Morrison, the fighting son of the late former heavyweight titleholder Tommy Morrison, suffered a deep cut over his left eye during a sparring session on Tuesday and was ruled out of a fight scheduled for Feb. 10.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Lippe Morrison (13-0, 13 KOs), working with trainer Freddie Roach at his Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, California, was due to fight Daniel Martz (15-4-1, 12 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round bout in one of the fights scheduled to air on Showtime's "ShoBox: The New Generation" series.

"I'm very disappointed for Trey because this is the best camp that we've had together," said Roach, who was in his sixth camp with him. "Trey should be healed and back in the gym in three or four weeks to come back stronger than ever."

The fight was supposed to be Lippe Morrison's second in a row on "ShoBox" at the Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma, near his hometown of Vinita, Oklahoma.

"This is a small setback for Trey," said promoter Tony Holden, who also promoted Tommy Morrison during his heyday. "You can't prevent these injuries. They are just part of the sport. I can't wait to get him back in the gym with Freddie to continue his path toward becoming a world title contender."

Showtime will now air three bouts instead of four as originally planned on the card, which begins at 10:05 p.m. ET/PT.

In the 10-round main event, junior welterweight Ivan "The Beast" Baranchyk (13-0, 10 KOs), a Russian prospect fighting out of New York, will square off with Arizona's Abel Ramos (17-1-2, 12 KOs). In the eight-round co-feature, light heavyweight Lenin Castillo (15-0-1, 10 KOs), a former Dominican Republic Olympian, and former national Golden Gloves champion Joe "Mack" Williams (10-0, 7 KOs), of Far Rockaway, New York, will tangle. In the opening fight, Spain's up-and-coming Jon Fernandez (10-0, 8 KOs) will take on southpaw Ernesto Garza (7-1, 4 KOs), of Fort Hood, Texas, in the eight-round junior lightweight match.